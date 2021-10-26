Two years have passed since the premiere of Avengers: Endgame – 95%. The film that became, for a time, the highest grossing film of all time was the subject of much comment when it was released in theaters. One of the most controversial was the scene where all the superheroes gather in the final battle to help Captain Marvel get through Thanos’s army, and now one of the producers admits they were worried that it was forced.

Do not miss: Study reveals that Avengers: Endgame is the best superhero movie of all time

According to Collider, in the new book The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it is revealed that the production company Trihn tran I had concerns that the scene in “A-Force, in which all the female characters in the series join forces, would be very accommodating. This after the response of test audiences to the long-awaited film from the studio. In the end, they decided to include more scenes with pairs of female characters in the background to try to make it more organic:

When we started testing with the audience, there was a concern of ‘Are we being very accommodating? Are we going to have people saying’ you’re just putting that scene to set the scene ‘? Does it actually tell a story within the rest of the narration? That was something that worried us.

While it is correct that the saga has been concerned with giving more and more space to its female characters, and away from simply being the company of their male counterparts, there was a lot of criticism of this scene for simply complying with what felt like a gesture. empty, especially since most of them barely had any dialogue in the film, many don’t even know each other.

The moment even sparked a very sharp parody in the series The Boys – 95%, a show known for being a mockery of the superhero genre that adopts a much more cynical tone regarding the corporatist “feminism” of entertainment companies such as Disney. In it, three superheroines shoot a movie in which they have a similar meeting and say the phrase “girls do not fail.” Fans did not fail to make the connection.

We recommend: Spider-Man: No Way Home is like Endgame, says director, and they publish a new image of Doctor Octopus

From Marvel, it has been said that just because of the filming of that scene, the actresses of the saga proposed to Kevin Feige, president of the studio, to make a film with only the female characters as protagonists, as in the A-Force comics. . It is not known if this will happen, what is clear is that the saga is on its way to give more space to the heroines in its streaming division.

For example, WandaVision – 95% told the story of Scarlet Witch, Sylvie was Loki’s co-star – 96% and series for Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk and Ironheart are on the way. In the cinema, however, The marvels It will be the third installment of the franchise to have female protagonists and Wasp will be one of the titular characters of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. So outside of that scene, there is still a long way to go for female power to be represented.

Continue reading: Avengers: Endgame | Top reviews, reviews and ratings