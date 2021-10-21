What If …? – 84% already make Marvel fans imagine everything that could have been in the saga continuity, but a new book will do the same by taking it behind the scenes of the mega franchise. One detail that may have changed everything is that Joss Whedon had written a rough draft of The Avengers – 92% who had Hope Van Dyne as the lead and even had actress Zooey Deschanell in mind for the role.

According to Comic Book, The Story of Marvel Studios: the making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a new series of interviews by Tara bennet and Paul terry, have conversations with Joss Whedon and producer Jeremy Latcham, who revealed that a cover of The Avengers, featured not Black Widow, but Wasp as one of the founding members of the team. This was said by the director:

The Wasp happened because for a little while it seemed like we weren’t going to get Scarlett to participate, so I panicked. I thought, wait, we can have Was’. Then I fell in love with that idea. But in the end we did have Scarlett and then I realized I had this whole Wasp movie. Oops. I think what I did was overcompensate.

The producer was the one who revealed that Whedon had Deschanel in mind as Hope. Although it seems that the idea did not go beyond a draft for the film. It should be remembered that, by the time the studio was working on that film, the name of the producer was not the current one and it did not carry the weight of all the box office hits, and the fans, that the saga has achieved since the moment in which those first six characters joined.

The rest is history. Wasp didn’t show up until Ant-Man: Ant Man – 81%, now played by Evangeline Lilly, who would later co-star in Ant-Man and the Wasp – 85%. This wouldn’t be until after Avengers: Age of Ultron – 75%. That movie, also directed by Whedon, the director also tried to introduce a new character, Captain Marvel, and even shot a scene with a stuntman. In the end, the character was replaced with Scarlet Witch.

What is not the same from those days is Whedon’s reputation. The director has faced various accusations of abuse on set. First from Ray Fisher, an actor he allegedly bullied on the set of Justice League, then Gal Gadot and later many other actresses he worked with throughout his career. This cost him his most recent show on HBO MAX The Nevers – 44%, of which he had to quit.

As for the future, Marvel does not stop. The production company is known to have more than 30 projects in development. The closest to release is Eternals, which will hit theaters on November 5 and, in two years, Wasp will return with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. So we can only imagine that it would have been from that alternate version of the first Avengers film and what was his role in it.

