The Venezuelan gardener Avisail Garcia, last Thursday he declined his share of a mutual option included in his contract with the Milwaukee Brewers, opting for the “buy out” of two million dollars and a place in free agency of the Major League Baseball – MLB for the season 2022.

Before coming to form this Sunday, the Brewers’ board will have the opportunity to make a “qualified offer” for $ 18.4 million for a one-year contract, they have not made such a decision yet, but they are evaluating that possibility.

If the Milwaukee Brewers make use of this qualified offer, the Venezuelan outfielder will have a period of ten days to make a decision whether to accept or reject such proposal, in this period of time the Venezuelan player can negotiate with other teams to score the movement in the free agency market.

In case of accepting such a proposal of $ 18.4 million, Garcia would be signing a contract for the 2022 season and not eligible for any changes until June 15.

After the performance in the 2021 harvest of Avisail García, who offensively left the following line .262 / .330 / .490, with 29 homers, 18 doubles and a great defense in right field, it is not unreasonable that he receives the aforementioned offer . Such a qualified offer is commonly rejected than accepted, as players prefer the stability and security of a multi-year agreement with a team.

Garcia is in the middle of a group of corner outfielders who will be part of free agency for next season, names such as Kris Bryant, Kyle Schwarber, Nick Castellanos, Starling Marte, Michael Conforto and the heroes of the postseason champions of Atlanta Braves Jorge Soler and Eddie Rosario are among the many options available in this market.

While it is true they are renowned players, but the performance of Avisail García speaks for him and could be a really pleasant possibility since he offers a mix between power, speed and defense.

