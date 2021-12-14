12/14/2021 at 11:17 am CET

EP

The president of Renfe, Isaías Táboas, has announced that the Avlo, the low-cost train that the company already operates between Madrid and Barcelona with tickets starting at 7 euros, will also arrive in Galicia through the new high-speed network that will be inaugurated on the 20th of December between the capital and Ourense.

This has been advanced by the president of the operator during his speech at a conference organized by the Association of Galician Entrepreneurs in Madrid (Aegama) to explain the main news about the imminent arrival of the AVE to Galicia.

Táboas has ensured that its ‘low cost’ product will reach the region, although it is still has not been able to specify when, especially after the success that the Avlo has had on the Madrid-Barcelona line, on which it began operating last June and already has an occupancy rate of over 90%.

“The Avlo will arrive in Galicia, because it is a train designed to attract young people, to take cars off the road and to increase the railroad quota. Low-cost products have a reason for being and this has been demonstrated in Madrid and Barcelona, ​​where both we and the competition are filling the trains “, he assured.

Apart from these first Avlo operations between the capital and Barcelona, ​​the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda It has already confirmed that it will also arrive in Valencia next March, as well as Alicante, Seville and the rest of the South corridor throughout 2022.

Renfe objectives

Táboas has estimated 6 million passengers in all means of transport in Galicia, of which 10% corresponds to the train. Its objective is to increase this figure and that, compared to the plane, which is now distributed at 20% for the train and 80% for the plane, it goes to 50% each, thanks to the competitive times that the train will now have and its punctuality commitment.

Another of its objectives is also get out of seasonality which now mean weekends and summer and increase the share of business trips by train, which currently stands at 11%.

Now, the travel time between Madrid and Ourense will be two hours and 15 minutes, to Vigo in 4 hours and 16 minutes, to Pontevedra in 4 hours, to Santiago in 3 hours and 20 minutes, to A Coruña in 3 hours and 51 minutes and Lugo in 4 hours and 46 minutes.

Regarding the frequencies, Ourense, Santiago and A Coruña will see increased supply from 6 to 10 services, Vigo from 4 to 8, Pontevedra from 5 to 7 and Lugo from 3 to 4.

Engineering challenge

The president of the National Association of Independent Builders (ANCI), Concha Santos, Also attending the event, he highlighted the engineering challenge posed by this line, which consists of 440 kilometers in length, 38 viaducts and 31 tunnels and allows a maximum speed of 350 kilometers per hour.

Santos has explained that the first trip between the capital and Galicia dates back to 1882, when it took until 34 hours. Already in the 21st century, 30 contracts were tendered for the construction of the new line, which allowed the participation of numerous companies. In total, 9,000 million euros have been invested over the last 16 years.

For his part, the first vice president of the Xunta, Alfonso Rueda, has ensured that the opening of this line opens a “huge” potential for the community, but he recalled that at the moment it only reaches Ourense, so there is still the need to continue with the network to the rest of Galician cities.