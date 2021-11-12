HELPMYCASH

One of the advantages of having a credit card is the payment flexibility it offers. However, in addition to having to face interest, it is possible that they carry issuance and maintenance fees. But there are options to avoid those costs.

While some credit cards are free, others have fees.

The credit card is usually a banking product that stands out for its flexibility. Unlike what happens with the debit card, with the credit card it is possible to pay in installments without resorting to the current account balance. When enjoying this type of financing, however, you will have to pay interest. Although it is also possible to pay at the end of the month without any extra cost. In any case, while some credit cards are free, others have issuance and maintenance fees.

The experts of the financial comparator HelpMyCash.com point out that there are different alternatives to eliminate these costs. Hire a credit card without changing bank or be linked with the entity are some of the tips that can be put into practice to stop paying commissions for the card.

Request a free credit card without changing banks

Those who are not satisfied with the conditions of the credit card of their bank, either because it does not have enough advantages, because its interest rate is very high or because it has maintenance fees, can contract a credit card without direct debiting the payroll. or income in another entity. This way, they can keep their current account and, at the same time, have a better card.

WiZink, for example, it is one of the entities that does not require the opening of an account or the contracting of other products to grant a credit card. In addition, it offers credit cards with unique advantages. Sample of it istheWiZink Me credit card with a 3% cash backon purchases made in fashion, leisure, travel or food (the customer must choose two of the four categories in which the discount will be applied). Of course, you can only get a salary of six euros per month, for a total of 72 euros per year. As it is not necessary to open an account in the online bank, the card can be deposited in any account.

In addition, new customers who hire this plastic can get a check for 60 euros to spend at Amazon.com as a gift, as long as the card is used in the first month after hiring.

Assume the link of your bank

Some entities offer free basic services such as maintenance, transfers or credit cards only to the most connected customers. It is for this reason that HelpMyCash experts recommend that users verify well what are the requirements that must be met in order not to pay commissions.

If the link does not suppose to assume any extra cost and in return the bank eliminates the commissions of the accounts and the cards, it is an option to take into account. On the other hand, if the requirements for not paying commissions imply contracting other products with cost, such as funds, plans, etc., it is convenient to assess whether it is worth taking that step or it is better to request a card in another entity or, directly, change bank , reflect the experts at HelpMyCash.

Change bank

Another alternative to get a free credit card is to open a new account in another entity that has acceptable requirements.In some banks it is only necessary to direct the income to obtain it. For instance, the clients of the ING Payroll Account will enjoy free credit and debit cards only by domiciling the payroll, pension or unemployment benefit.

Likewise, users who have the Single account of Banco Mediolanum They will only have to have recurring income domiciled in the bank of 700 euros or more to obtain the cards without costs. In addition, account holders will enjoy a return of 1.75% NIR per year on a balance of up to 10,000 euros for two months.

In any case, from HelpMyCash they indicate that banks can deny the granting of a credit card, even if a payroll is paid, if the risk department does not consider it pertinent.

