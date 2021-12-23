12/23/2021

The bicycle is consolidated as a common means of transport that allows moving towards safer, more sustainable and healthy mobility. With the growth of the use and of the spaces allocated to this vehicle, it is also worth remembering what the rights and duties of cycling and other vehicles are in their interaction with cyclists. And it is that cyclists, with pedestrians and other drivers, have the shared responsibility of make use of the road network in a civic and respectful way. From 2010 until now, 81 cyclists have died on Catalan roads and another 641 have been seriously injured. If we look at some of these years, in 2021, until December 2, four cyclists have lost their lives in the interurban area, three men and one woman. In all of 2020, nine road cyclists died, eight men and one woman; in 2019, nine cyclists too, all men; and in 2010, seven cyclists, five men and two women, lost their lives. All the fatalities in the years cited by way of example, except one, were caused by collisions between the bicycle and another vehicle. Only in one case in 2020, the cyclist was the only user involved.

Every loss is accompanied by a human tragedy about which it is necessary to raise awareness and learn to avoid others. For this reason, the Servei Català de Trànsit (SCT) has launched a new road awareness campaign that aims to prevent and avoid cyclist accidents, one of the most vulnerable groups on the road network. With the motto, “Let’s avoid it& rdquor; the informative action shows the fragility of cyclists and stresses the importance of mutual respect between this group and the rest of the road users. The ‘spot’ wants to convey the need, on the one hand, for a greater perception of risk and awareness of one’s vulnerability to cyclists, and on the other, respect and collaboration with motor vehicle drivers. In this sense, the campaign appeals to shared responsibility and respectful coexistence on the road network to reduce the accident rate of cyclists.

The narrative of the advertisement is based on real events and intertwines two perspectives of the same event that is a traffic accident in which a cyclist died. The ‘spot’, filmed with actors, shows how a group of cyclists carry a bouquet of flowers on a road to remember the victim, while a friend remembers and narrates the fateful moment. The ad also tells the other side of the coin: how the accident caused the accident and how the feeling of guilt accompanies him.

For safe driving and a good coexistence in public spaces

For there to be safe driving and a good coexistence on the road network, the following must be remembered:

Bicycles may not circulate on motorways.On the road, bicycles may circulate on the shoulder of the expressway, except when there is a prohibition sign, and on the shoulder of the road, if there is no space enabled.On the road, to drive a bicycle It is mandatory to wear a helmet, and in the city it is also for those under 16 years of age. On the road, to improve the presence of the bicycle, it is necessary to wear a reflective clothing. To gain visibility, the bicycle must necessarily have a rear reflector and it is It is also recommended on the pedals and on the wheels, as well as having the front and rear lights on. The front position light must be white and the rear light must be red; The rear reflector must be the same color. Bicycles have priority when traveling on a cycle lane, on a cycle path or on a marked hard shoulder. Bicycles can circulate in columns of two, invading the road, except on motorways, where you cannot leave the shoulder; In sections with poor visibility or with the road in poor condition, they must circulate in a row. Bicycles must always respect traffic signals as well as pedestrians and give way to pedestrian crossings. Bicycles must previously signal the maneuvers to be carried out using their arms, mainly during a turn or lane change. Motor vehicles must leave a safety distance of not less than 3 m when driving behind bicycles and must not carry out maneuvers that endanger their safety. On the road, if A vehicle wants to pass a bicycle, it must keep a minimum lateral distance of 1.5 meters and it can invade the opposite lane even if there is a solid line.

In short, the fragility of the cycling community makes them pay dearly for both their error and the negligence or distraction of a motor vehicle driver. Because All users of all vehicles must remember their rights and duties while driving and move responsibly and conscientiously to ensure safer mobility and prevent more cyclists from dying on the roads.