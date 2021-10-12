10/11/2021

21:44 CEST

Artur Lopez

The United States has witnessed, once again, the birth of a precocious star. Axel kei, a player for the Real Monarchs, Real Salt Lake’s reserve team, debuted this Saturday at the age of 13 years, 9 months and 9 days in the USL, the second division of the United States. Thus, the young prodigy is the Youngest player to compete in professional soccer in the United States.

Only 1,500 privileged spectators watched the feat live at the small Zions Bank Stadium in Utah, in the game between the Monarcs vs. Colorado Switchbacks. The clash counts as official as it is a day of the US second division.

At the age of 13, the Ivorian striker jumped onto the pitch wearing number 61 to replace Bobby Wood. Curiously, his 28-year-old partner was twice his age. The match ended with a scoreless draw, but the result was in the background, in view of Kei’s debut.

Following in the footsteps of Freddy Addu

The feat of a player jumping onto the pitch prematurely is reminiscent of Freddy addu, the young American talent – not so young anymore – who astonished competing in MLS, the highest category of American football. In fact, with 14-year-old scored his first professional goal for DC United. Nike it did not take long to dress in gold Adu signing your first contract. Then, a string of bad decisions ended up blowing up his promising career as a footballer.

After his debut for the United States at age 16, the decline of Ghanaian talent began jumping the pond to play in Europe for teams such as Benfica and Monaco. The disappointment generated in both teams led to a tour of second-rate clubs in countries such as Finland and Turkey, without finding their place in football.

The rest was history, a footballer who succumbed to the pressure. Freddy Adu could not deal with the media repercussion of his records, and today his career is summarized as The star that could never be Although he has not yet made his retirement from football official at the age of 32, the Ganés player is without a contract after leaving the Österlen FF, Swedish third division team.

Axel Kei does not have to suffer the same fate as Adu. What’s more, he has before him the example of how not to manage such a premature sports career. Time will tell if Kei can progress step by step and shine under the spotlight, with so much media pressure.