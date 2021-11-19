Toyota, Cupra, Audi, Seat, BMW, Mercedes and Porsche are some of the brands that have been honored in the 2021 Motor Awards presented yesterday by Auto Bild, Business Insider and Computer Hoy.

2021 is being a tremendously tough year for the motor industry that drags a decrease in its sales as a result of the pandemic and a logistics crisis that does not facilitate the recovery of the sector.

Despite all the adversities, brands and manufacturers have not stopped presenting new models and projects that the readers of our sister magazine Auto Bild have chosen as best cars of the year in their different categories.

The newsrooms of Business Insider and Computer Today we have also done our bit by recognizing the value of other services and products in areas such as technology and innovation, sustainability, business and a brand and professional trajectory.

Readers and users of Axel Springer Spain’s websites and magazines have chosen the best cars of 2021 of their respective categories, awarding 7 of the 14 awards given in a face-to-face ceremony held in Madrid that has had all the precautions and security measures against COVID -19.

These have been the ones that, according to car lovers, deserve recognition as the best cars of 2021:

Best Small Car: Toyota GR Yaris Best Compact: Cupra born Best Saloon: Audi e-tron GT Best Small SUV: Seat Arona Best Midsize SUV: Cupra Formentor VZ5 Best Large SUV: Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT Best sports: BMW M4 Competition

In addition to the prizes awarded by readers and users, the awards ceremony also included representatives of the Auto Bild, Business Insider and Computer Hoy newsrooms participated who delivered their respective Motor Awards 2021 to brands and relevant projects in their fields.

Auto Bild experts have awarded the Hyundai ioniq 5 the Special Design Award and Jeep has received a special recognition of the brand’s trajectory, which turns 80 in 2021.

This year an award was awarded for the first time that recognizes the Best communication strategy of a brand, recognition that has gone to Kía for its rebranding campaign “Movement that inspires”.

From the writing of Computer today we have wanted to highlight the weight of technology in the motor industry by recognizing the Mercedes EQS with the Computer Hoy’s Special Award for the Most Technological Car of the Year.

The writing of Business Insider, more focused on the business and mobility field, has awarded the RE: BMW program with the Mobility Insider award, to Stellantis with the distinction of Smart business already Toyota and its Japanese Woven City for its commitment to sustainability with the Better Capitalism award.

The proper name of the day has been Jose Vicente de los Mozos, CEO of Renault in Spain, CEO Insider Special Award that recognizes his trajectory and leadership in the motor world.