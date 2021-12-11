The Axie Infinity development team, Sky Mavis, is developing what would be the new features for the game, which would include a new gameplay mode known as Land, a system for new players and another battle system known as Battle V2. .

Soon to reach 3 million users in Axie Infinity, this December 9 Sky Mavis made a count of the changes that are to come to the game, in order to improve its playability and stability.

As the report shows, there are 3 key points the development team is working on: game stability, new battle modes, and rewards. This taking into account that Axie went from less than 100 daily users, to having, just in the month of November, more than 500,000 new players.

More balanced battles

The report reveals that there are currently countless combinations that allow you to formulate different strategies at the time of a battle in the game. However, these combinations usually generate certain imbalances, causing some players to have unfair advantages over others.

One of the first solutions raised by the Sky Mavis team is the implementation of balance patches. These patches will modify the characteristics of some specific Axies, as required by the stability of the game.. Either increasing or decreasing its attributes.

In the quest to improve stability and correctly implement patches, the Sky Mavis team plans to hire elite Axie Infinity players, which are part of the so-called Balance Council. They will offer the necessary information about the stability of the game.

On the new battle mode, Battle v2, the publication does not offer details, although it was announced a while ago. This is one of the most anticipated changes by the community. However, it is commented that Sky Mavis is looking for staff to develop this new feature.

Land: a new game mode

Along with Battle v2, the new PvE (player versus environment) mode is another novelty that will arrive in 2022 for Axie Infinity. This was originally planned for the fourth quarter of 2021, but it was decided to delay its delivery until an undefined date for now.

The publication anticipates what this new modality will have. One of its components are buildings, which will be constructions that players can place on their Land, allowing them to collect resources for development within the game.

Concept art of what the buildings will look like in Land from Axie Infinity. Source: Axie substack.

According to the statement, for now Sky Mavis is working hard in the advancement of this new game mode, in order to bring the community an advance for these December dates.

Katana growth and the Ronin network

Axie Infinity’s DEX, Katana, was released on November 4, as reported by CryptoNews. At the time of this writing, it is in the top 2 of DappRadar of DeFi applications with more users. It has a daily average of 30 thousand connected users, accumulating in total more than 400 thousand.

Along with Katana, Ronin is another of the independent projects that bring Axie Infinity to life. In this case, it is the blockchain that the game and the DEX inhabit. The launch of the RON token is planned for 2022, with which the governance of the platform would be delivered to the community.

Ronin, in blue, has equaled Ethereum in terms of number of transactions processed. Source: Axie Sub Stack.

An interesting fact about Ronin is the number of transactions it currently processes. According to data from the report published by Sky Mavis, these will be equipped with those processed by the main Ethereum network, but with much lower commissions.

The overall report still doesn’t release specific dates on when all of these changes to the game will definitely arrive.