12/13/2021 at 2:20 PM CET

EP

The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Diaz Ayuso, has publicly criticized this Monday that the PP do not allow the celebration of Christmas dinners and has put the focus on that “there are no health reasons for these cancellations.”

In an intervention before the media, after presenting the device of the Winter Inclement Plan in Rascafría, he wanted to send “a very clear message” and has focused on the fact that this Sunday a soccer match was held at the Santiago Bernabeú stadium with “60,000 people, where even the Minister of Health was present (Carolina Darias) “ and this week the concerts will continue at the Wizink Center “with 15,000 people.”

In addition, it has had an impact on the fact that hospital pressure in the Community of Madrid “continues with total normality, even going down in the UCIS, as in the last weekIn fact, it has revealed that the positivity of the tests “is around 5% compared to 10% of the national average.”

“All in all, I mean that the situation in the Community of Madrid continues to be completely normal. What we want is that all citizens continue with a normal life. There are no reasons to be canceling in a massive way, as we are seeing, dinners, lunches, celebrations … that are again generating chaos and above all always pointing to them, the hotel and restaurant industry, “he stressed.

Likewise, he has emphasized that the Madrid Executive is making “sufficient tools and information available to everyone to, responsibly, continue with the same policies” that have been implemented in the Community of Madrid “since the beginning of the pandemic. “. For this reason, he has asked again to stop “pointing to bars and restaurants”.

Ayuso has emphasized that after these cancellations he is increasingly “clearer” than “a Directorate is needed so that the policies of the Community Government and the Madrid PP go in the same direction“to avoid” incurring in contradictions. “

Events with “open air buses”

“The health policy of the Community has never been in favor of closures or cancellations. Events with open-air buses have even been banned and I want to insist that there are no health reasons for these cancellations. Life can continue with total normality in the Community of Madrid, “he said.

For the Madrid president, “if this is going to continue like this, it would be good to allow the affiliates to be able to at least, like last year, hold Zoom meetings” so that they could talk to them and wish them a merry Christmas.

Requested by journalists about this question, the regional leader stated that she as president is forced “to defend health policy” which they have launched in the last two years and “which has also been widely supported by all Madrilenians, also at the polls.”

“Madrid defends openness, responsibility and the tools to fight the virus but not closures, much less the signaling of the hotel and restaurant industry, which are always the most affected sectors,” he pointed out, while insisting that “in Madrid there are no reasons to cancel and you can continue with concern.”

Genoa defends that it is because of the covid

For its part, The national leadership of the PP has justified in the increase in infections caused by Covid the suspension of the Christmas dinner of the PP in Madrid because, in his opinion, in these health circumstances “you have to send a message of prudence, responsibility and common sense.”

This has been assured in an interview in ‘Telemadrid’, collected by Europa Press, the vice secretary of Communication of the PP, Pablo Montesinos, who has explained that the party sent a circular last Friday to its territorial structures advising to call off these Christmas events throughout Spain for the health situation.