11/06/2021 at 21:08 CET

Pilar Santos

Two months after declaring open war between Pablo Casado and Isabel Díaz Ayuso due to the control of the PP in Madrid, an image of détente has arrived. But not between the two of them, but between the president of the Community and the mayor of the city, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, the third person in this internal battle. The president of the Community also wants to lead the party in the region. Faced with this wish, made known at the beginning of September, the party could have chosen to leave the way free. However, Casado, in a decision that can be interpreted as fear of the power that Ayuso may muster, encouraged Almeida to play with his decision to appear. With two candidates, how not to bet on a “third way”, the option that the leadership of the national PP defends.

The president of the Community wants these internal primaries to be called as soon as possible. And, after a few days of silence, he has returned to the charge with almost daily statements demanding them. Casado’s leadership recalls that in a board of directors in which she participated it was decided that the regional congress, as in the rest of single-province communities, it will be held next spring and he does not want to budge. They are seeing it as a pulse. The date is not trivial. The Madrilenian won an overwhelming victory on May 4 in the regional elections and, according to the national headquarters, Ayuso fears that this push will diminish. And in the direction of the popular, the fear is of a new leader, in the style of Esperanza Aguirre, who could pose a risk to Casado’s leadership. Faced with this scenario, Ayuso and Almeida had lunch last Thursday at the Madrid government headquarters, an appointment advanced by ‘El Mundo’ and confirmed by this newspaper. According to sources from the mayor’s team, he repeated in private what he defends in public: that he prefers that a third person be the one who takes the reins of the party in autonomy. At the meeting, the Madrid leader was also able to tell him that the next day, at the internal meeting of the PP in Madrid that was called, he was going to repeat once again his decision to appear.

Ayuso’s team sources explain that this appointment is one of those that the president and the mayor of Madrid usually make and that it shows the good harmony “of a tandem“that” some insist on wanting to break. “They specifically point to the general secretary of the PP, Teodoro García Egea, whom they consider responsible for this strategy of trying to stop Madrid politics by asking Almeida to step forward. The same sources understand the mayor’s position in terms of “loyalty” to the leadership of the PP, a party in which he also holds the official position of national spokesman.