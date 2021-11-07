11/06/2021 at 21:08 CET

Dove Esteban

The harshness of the confrontation between Genoa and Puerta del Sol threatens to leave open wounds that could harm the party in electoral terms. It is the fear of many Madrid officials, mayors, councilors and deputies, who are silent in the middle of the contest. “They cannot make us choose. We cannot position ourselves with one of the two& rdquor ;, coincide some of those consulted by El Periódico de España, representing key municipalities in the region. The episodes of “disloyalty & rdquor; Recent, in the words of the national leadership, have tightened the seams of the party to the point that Madrid leaders who defended tooth and nail “the right & rdquor; of Ayuso to preside, they begin to raise the level of criticism, recognizing that they do not feel identified with that position.

The accusations of “Irregularities & rdquor; to the match, the threat of going to court and the idea that Ayuso will not negotiate anything on his candidacy (defending since his number two will be Alfonso Serrano, his right hand and spokesman in the Assembly, and making it clear that he will not accept interference from Genoa nor does he intend to count on Ana Camins) they are not included among the popular ranks.

It is true that most of the charges consulted by this newspaper they defend her to be the president of the PP of Madrid, as are the rest of the autonomous barons. El Periódico de España advanced two weeks ago that the rise of mayors such as Jorge Azcón (Zaragoza) and Gema Igual (Santander) broke the ceiling of municipal leaders acceding to regional presidencies, a position until now reserved for presidents or candidates in the opposition.

But, even so, both in the environment of the national leadership and in the different layers of the Madrid PP it was clear that preventing Ayuso from being the regional president (despite being the desire of many) was totally unlikely. Hence, Genoa was so demanding with the calendar (“she will be president, but there will be no advance of the congress, nor will it impose all the conditions & rdquor; they repeated in the address like a mantra, insisting that the Madrid conclave will arrive in the latter part of spring 2022).

Until last week. Those episodes of “disloyalty & rdquor; what have they already done blow up the relationship between Ayuso herself and Pablo Casado They are raping many positions, convinced that they cannot face an internal war of this size. And the ways of Ayuso, “it goes over braking & rdquor; They admit, they start to act like a trickle of discomfort that may still go a long way. It is the perception that they also have in Genoa and that they plan to continue taking advantage of. “We are aware that is losing support. At least the critics do not stop growing & rdquor ;, say in the surroundings of Casado, in line with what Madrid leaders outside the Almeida-Ayuso families say.

In fact, in the national leadership and in the Madrid PP led by Pío García Escudero and Ana Camins, they point out with some irony the interventions in favor of Ayuso from the board of directors last Friday, which also opened the box of thunder at the end of week. “Those who asked to speak in favor of advancing the congress like Ayuso were vice councilors, general directors, Lasquetty and Esperanza Aguirre. Not a single person with organic or territorial weight. Those are your props?& rdquor ;. In reality, there were no mayors or important positions that defended tooth and nail the position of the manager. The names with territorial power and who will lead a large number of delegates in the regional congress prefer not to show a position in public. Calls and contacts occur daily and in recent days the phones have not stopped ringing.

At this point, the national leadership is betting on waiting. “We are not filtering lies, or blocking WhatsApp or anything to harm the party. If they choose that route in Sol, they will know. It will turn against them& rdquor ;, maintain level leaders close to Casado, the Madrid leadership and the Palacio de Cibeles, the third leg in history. The mayor of Madrid insists on not opening the melon of his possible candidacy for now and maintains that he will make the decision when the congress is called. Not now.

Recent events have encouraged the national leadership to weigh more strongly than ever the idea of an alternative list, which could only be headed by Almeida himself. Although there were leaders who never finished discarding that idea in the environment closest to Casado (“until the moment comes, anything can happen & rdquor ;, they have been saying for months), the national president had decided that Ayuso should lead the organization in Madrid. Of course, with a consensus and without hoarding all the power. Now the waters have completely turned and the final battle with two lists is on the table.

Time is Genoa’s greatest asset. It is the national leadership that convenes the congresses based on the calendar approved by the national board of directors (including Ayuso). And the uniprovincial congresses are scheduled for 2022. It is the national leadership that will establish the specific month of each community and, for now, they continue to make it clear that Madrid will take time.

In this context, time passes and in Casado’s environment they consider that if the environment of the regional president “continues along this line & rdquor ;, things” can get very ugly & rdquor; for the Madrilenian. As this newspaper published, both parties assume that no matter how the story ends, “everyone will lose & rdquor ;. The confrontation has gone too far and a reconciliation seems unlikely. No one will win completely. In the case of the national leadership, they know that their greatest risk is facing the greatest electoral asset of the moment. “But still, this has to be stopped & rdquor ;, settle.