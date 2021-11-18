. Carmen Salinas suffers a stroke and is in a coma

The 82-year-old Mexican actress and producer Carmen Salinas, who was hospitalized in an emergency in the Mexican capital after suffering a stroke, remains in a coma and hopes for a recovery are quite low, a week after know the sad news. Despite this, the actress’s family does not lose hope that Salinas can wake up.

This news, which shocked the world of Mexican entertainment, has caused great pain in the actress’s colleagues, who have spoken and seen quite dismayed by what happened. Carmelita Salinas, who entered the StarMedica hospital on November 10, is in a natural coma and does not present any type of improvement.

Because of this, Azela Robinson, the famous Mexican actress and well-known soap opera villain, spoke ‘without mincing words’ about Carmen Salinas’ health, with the Hoy program. In these statements, Robinson recalled that Salinas was his film godmother and in a quite sincere way, the La Desalmada actress said that the best thing would be to “let the former producer of ‘Aventurera’ rest, and“ let her meet her son ”. Let us remember that Pedro Plascencia, son of Salinas, who died at the age of 37 due to lung cancer on April 19, 1994.

According to Azela Robinson’s appreciation, after recovering and waking up from her coma, Carmen Salinas could not lead a ‘normal’ life again due to the sequelae produced by the cerebral hemorrhage.

“I want you to go away in peace, to go away happy, to go away in peace. To meet her loved ones, like her son, like El Chatito, the people who loved her and cared for her so much. I think that (for) Carmen the best thing would be for her to leave because what she has is very serious, and she is not happy if she is not working, if she does not have communication with the press, the press she has loved so much, the one who has pampered so much, so if she can’t have that, it’s better that she go to another plane and be happy there, “Robinson commented to Hoy microphones.

Although Robison’s words were quite harsh for many, the actress also recalled pleasant moments in the company of Carmelita.

“She was my godmother in the movies, when you were sponsored she baptized me in a shower and almost drowned me, she gave me a good slap and kick in the bubbles,” the actress recalled.

How did the Salinas family react?

Given these words that have been widely echoed in the media and on social networks, where some people are against their statements and others in favor, the family of Carmen Salinas spoke in statements to the media, saying: “No We misunderstand, we don’t get hooked on what is said on social media. People want and I understand the words of the teacher -Azela Robinson- and they are the good wishes towards my grandmother ”, answered the granddaughter of Carmen Salinas, in statements quoted by Milenio.

What illness does Carmen Salinas have?

Carmen Salinas, 82, was hospitalized on November 10 after she was found fainting at home, by people who help her at home, said her daughter Carmen Plascencia and her nephew Gustavo Briones, who said that the actress he had this well, and had eaten without showing any pain or discomfort.

After that, the actress suffered a stroke. Although there has been much speculation about her health problem, the family has denied that the actress suffered from COVID, one of the versions that occurred in networks. Similarly, her relatives denied that the actress was dead.

“Stroke is a colloquial term, hemorrhage is the correct term. My grandmother had a brain stem hemorrhage, many people say she had a stroke; however, there is no difference, the damage is the same, ”said her granddaughter.

Given this, Gustavo Briones said that his grandmother is not suffering any pain. “The doctors are telling us that he is not suffering, his body is as if he had a floating bed, he is not suffering at all,” said Briones, El Heraldo reported.

Finally, according to the words of Carmen Plascencia, she affirmed that Gustavo Briones is the right hand of the actress, and that he has been by her side at all times.

“He is his right hand, that is, he carries … I have no words as a family, I know that he is also his nephew, but to thank him for what he did as a son and what he continues to do, and he is the one who has suffered the most and is the one who has been stoic here with my grandmother day and night, so he knows everything and has everything in order, and as a family we trust and are always very happy to know that he is by his side “, he concluded.

