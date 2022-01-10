01/10/2022 at 08:48 CET

Marisol Hernandez

In just a few days FAES, the Foundation for Analysis and Social Studies, led by the former President of the Government, José María Aznar, has been pronounced twice on matters affecting the current address of PP from Pablo Casado. The first, for defend the performance of the CEOE in the negotiation of the labor reform and maintain that it “maintains the fundamental elements” of popular legislation, despite the fact that Casado has ordered a vote against it. The second asking Genoa to base your opposition work on submitting proposals, following the example of what is done in Madrid, as published by El Periódico de España.

Two consecutive notes that break the silence maintained these years by FAES on Casado’s strategy and that, while waiting for new opportunities, they begin to remember the messages that Aznar sent to Mariano Rajoy through this same route. Those were more explicit, harsh, and persistent. With Casado, for now, they are an incipient phenomenon but they occur in the middle of a deep misunderstanding of the former popular leader for the open war between Genoa and Ayuso. According to knowledgeable sources, they represent the first “touches of attention” or “kindly critical comments” launched from FAES.

Aznar has progressively distanced himself from the president of the PP, despite the personal and political friendship that unites them, and in the last year he has even thrown some reproaches in public. But he participated in the PP traveling convention this fall and whenever he can, he shows his confidence that Casado will be the next chief executive. This does not prevent the former president from being among the broad group of party personalities that has succumbed to the leadership of Isabel Díaz Ayuso. “Now they are all dazzled with her“, says a PP source, referring to the president of the Community of Madrid.” Even Aznar. “These same sources do believe that in recent months the estrangement between the former leader of the PP and Casado has intensified:” No longer He talks the same about him. “

Ayuso’s example

The truth is that in the editorial note of the last issue of the FAES Notebooks of Political Thought, with which the Foundation has released the year, the PP is explained how it should exercise the opposition work. His role, he points out, is be also “alternative” and offered “credibly as the necessary and reasonable change” to a Government that, underlines, “damages the institutions, confronts the Spanish and impairs their rights, devalues ​​Spain’s international position and uses its own national cohesion as a bargaining chip to remain in power.”

And for FAES the way to do it is develop the “propositional component”. Genoa is not even required to be creative or innovative, he goes on to say. It is enough for him to sustain his proposals “on good models of territorial government”, to which later it would only be necessary to add the idea of ​​the whole for all Spaniards. The Aznar Foundation does not cite Madrid directly, but the example referred to by Aznar’s laboratory of ideas is Díaz Ayuso. In fact, according to the sources consulted, this is what FAES thinks: that what Genoa must do is convey that its political and economic project is MadridThat these policies are the ones that will be promoted in Spain and that for that it is necessary for Casado to count on, to lean on, the president of Madrid.

The former president has not hidden in defense of this approach. He already said of her, weeks after her success in the regional elections, that it is the “way to go.” And now he insists, right in the middle of the battle between Genoa and Sol for the presidency of the party in Madrid.

“It is the most popular”

As happens to a large part of the party, Aznar, according to different sources, cannot understand that the current leadership intends to prevent Ayuso from presiding over the Madrid PP. And even recently he hinted that he must. In an interview in the Sunday supplement ‘XL Semanal’, published on December 12, he said that “both the president of the Community of Madrid and the mayor of Madrid have every right to present themselves.” But he added: “The president of the Community of Madrid is the most popular politician in all of Spain, period“.

And when asked precisely about the conflict surrounding the presidency, he declared: “The main asset of the PP is called Madrid, the alternative model of the PP is called Madrid and the people who embody it have general expansion throughout Spain. I am talking about the model of freedom that citizens defend in Madrid and that serves all of Spain. That is the main asset that the PP has: please! May it not deteriorate and may it enrich itself “.

In summary, what FAES now maintains in its editorial: that the construction of an alternative to the Government must be built with the policies that Díaz Ayuso promotes in Madrid. For now his position has not made a dent in the leadership of the PP. On the contrary, the conflict between Casado and Ayuso has no signs of a solution, although polls show that this crisis reopens the flight of voters from the PP to Vox. His defense of the role of the CEOE in the labor reform has not had an echo either. The popular have decided to vote against because, according to party sources, they represent interests that go beyond the bosses. In addition, they point out, CEOE never informed them of the progress of the talks, despite the fact that later they go to the PP when they want to clarify in Congress some economic proposal of the Government.