Azul Guaita shares a photo of his audition for Rebelde

The young and beautiful actress Guaita Blue He recently shared a photo of his audition for the new Rebelde series, which premiered a couple of days ago on the famous platform of Netflix.

That’s right, Azul shared some memories with his fans to celebrate the premiere of the series on Netflix.

As you may remember, throughout this past Wednesday, January 5, the Serie of Netflix, “Rebelde”, managed to be a trend in social networks because the eight episodes of the first season of this reboot were released, which through its chapters recalls the previous members such as “Roberta Pardo” (Dulce María) and “Mía Colucci ”(Anahí).

In fact, several of the characters from the Televisa telenovela are now back, such as “Celina Ferrer” (Estefanía Villarreal), who is now the director of “EWS” and “Pilar Gandía” (Karla Cossío), who Now she is the mother of “Jana” (Azul Guaita), one of the protagonists of the “Rebelde” reboot.

It should be noted that the young actress, who has almost 700 thousand followers on the famous Instagram social network and is undoubtedly living the dream of fame and popularity by sharing the covers of the magazines in which she stars on this social network.

In fact, regarding the premiere of the series, Azul shared in his stories a photograph from two years ago of his audition.

She plays a “popstar” who, after a “one hit wonder”, seeks to give credibility to her career by studying at a high-performance educational music center, the “EWS”.

I left there without knowing what it was for, without knowing that it would change my life. What would a family that I talk to do every day. And that you (his fans) would join the family ”, reads the photograph he shared.

In addition, in the series the children of Bárbara Mori and Omar Chaparro, Sergio Mayer Mori and Andrea Chaparro, are also protagonists among other actors from Argentina and Colombia.

On the other hand, since its premiere in 2004, Rebelde has established itself as one of the most watched telenovelas in Mexico, and also gave rise to a musical concept that led its protagonists to step on the most important stages of the continent.

Thus, 18 years after that television and musical phenomenon, Netflix released a spin-off of this story with a label that alludes to diversity and with which they seek to conquer a new generation.