Among the purposes of some famous and famous for this 2022, is to become parents. Some celebrities want to add members to their family, while others long to become mothers and fathers for the first time; here we tell you about some.

1. Livia Brito

Related news

Last year the 35-year-old actress revealed that she wants to become a mother not to one child, but to two. This was revealed during the morning program Hoy.

“Yes, I already want to be a mother, I believe that two babies, obviously all in their own time, their process, but I am already planning to be a mother, yes it is happening right now, but then I do another project,” said the actress.

Facebook

She also assured that if she became a mother, she would take time away from television to dedicate herself exclusively to motherhood: “I think it’s a one-year retreat. It’s nine months into my pregnancy, and then it’s time to spend with my baby and what that we women recover, because we have a process and all that, I return, “he said.

2. Justin and Hailey Bieber

The “Peaches” interpreter and the 25-year-old model feel ready to grow the family, welcoming the stage of parenthood, a wish they hope will come true in 2022, a source revealed to Us Weekly.

“My intention for 2021 is to continue setting goals and have fun while doing them. I have to put my family in the foreground and, hopefully, the stork will visit us in a few months,” Justin commented during the presentation of his documentary entitled “Our World “.

After that confession, the interviewer is heard asking: “In 2021?” To which Justin replies, “We’ll start trying later this year (2021).” We’ll see, “Hailey replied.

3. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

The 52-year-old ‘Diva from the Bronx’ and the actor, who have restarted a relationship after more than 15 years apart, want to be parents again to start their own family. Let us remember that he is already the father of 3 children, and the singer, 2.

Having a child of whom she considers the love of her life is a dream of the Puerto Rican who would use surrogacy as a method of pregnancy due to the risks of a natural one for women over 50, as reported by ABC.

.

4. Daniella Alvarez

The Barranquilla presenter Daniella Álvarez during an interview for the program ‘El Gordo y La Flaca’ revealed her desire to marry her current partner, actor Daniel Arenas, and also revealed that she dreams of becoming a mother.

“The project I have for next year, I hope it is to be a mother, it is something I have dreamed of all my life, I feel that God put the man I was waiting for a while and I would like to have that chance to bring life and become what What else have I dreamed of, which is to be a mother. I hope Daniel has the time available to accompany me to be a mother, “she said.

Instagram

5. Francisca Lachapel

Francisca Lachapel, who had her firstborn last July, told HOLA! USA who feels ready to have another baby, so this year could be the one to increase the family.

“During the pregnancy I did not feel so well and I thought that, after the pregnancy, I would never get pregnant again, I said, ‘this is not how they told me’, but I already forgot that, I am ready to get pregnant and have the other one, I swear it! It is so much happiness that children give, “said the host of” Despierta América. ”

Instagram

6. Sherlyn

Sherlyn became a mother for the first time thanks to an artificial insemination process. The actress shared that she will seek to have a second baby, whether or not she has a partner, and assured that she would use the same conception method that she underwent.

“I would love to have another one, I think I’m going to give it one more year, and if in a year I see that no, the factory closes, but yes, things continue to go well, probably next year it will surprise them. “Sherlyn said in 2021.

Facebook

“I would like it to be under the same method, because for me it is very important that children have the same level of love and it is impossible to love a child who is not yours less or more, so I want my children to have the same possibilities “he mentioned.

Follow the Herald USA on Google News, CLICK HERE