

“Please help me !!! I was born today December 31, 2021 at 6 am”, the note began.

Photo: FACEBOOK / Courtesy

A baby was abandoned in a cardboard box in Alaska, along with a note from his desperate mother., where he assured that he could not afford to feed his baby.

Alaska State Police responded to the report of an abandoned baby found around 2 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, as confirmed by the authorities in a statement.

The baby was found by Fairbanks resident Roxy Lane, who posted a video on social media showing the note from the mother and the baby, who was wrapped in blankets.

“Please help me !!!” the note began. “I was born today on December 31, 2021 at 6 am. I was born 12 weeks early. My mom was 28 weeks old when she had me. My parents and grandparents don’t have food or money to raise me. They NEVER wanted to do this to me, ”the note continued.

“My mom is very sad for doing this. Please take me and find me a LOVING FAMILY. My parents are begging whoever finds me. My name is Teshawn ”, concluded the note.

Little Teshawn was abandoned by his mother. (Photo: Facebook)

Emergency medical services the baby was taken to a local hospital and “found to be in good health”according to state police.

Roxy Lane wrote in the post that I had found the baby in a cardboard box near a row of mailboxes next to his house.

“I have been processing my feelings all day and analyzing all the different scenarios and reasons, with my boyfriend and my family, why something like this could have happened,” she wrote, suggesting that the parents were young and unaware of the refugee law. insurance in Alaska, whereby parents can deliver their unwanted children to a local hospital, church, police or fire station.

Lane pleaded with anyone who knew the mother to come forward, as she might need medical attention or “could be in dire straits, feeling abandoned.”

“Clearly, someone in our community felt so lost and desperate that they probably made the most difficult decision of their life to leave that innocent life on the side of the road with nothing but a few blankets and a name,” he wrote in the post. But she named it! There is some love there, even if he made a terrible decision, “he said.

“Today I saved a baby and I will probably think about Teshawn for the rest of my life,” Lane wrote.

Also read:

IMAGES: They rescue a newborn abandoned in a plastic bag on the side of a street in Honduras

· Hispanic accused of leaving her 5-month-old baby abandoned at the door of a cafeteria in Miami

Sisters of 3 and 6 years are abandoned on the border of Mexico with Arizona