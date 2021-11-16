A elephant baby on the Indonesian island of Sumatra died Tuesday after miss the half from its horn by a trap set by poachers who prey on the endangered species of extinctionauthorities said, despite the efforts to amputate and treat his wounds.

“We have done everything possible, but it cannot be helped either,” said Agus Arianto, head of the Aceh province conservation agency. “Its trunk was rotting and it no longer worked.”

AP

One of the last elephants dies

The 1-year-old female was among the last from the 700 elephants wild from Sumatra of the island. She was found very weak with a trap still embedded in her nearly cut log on Sunday in Alue Meuraksa, a forested village in Aceh Jaya district, according to conservation officials.

AP

Arianto told the journalists that a team of veterinarians was conducting an autopsy to determine the causes of the baby elephant’s death.

He said wildlife officials Monday had to amputate the half of the horn in a operation from life or death at an elephant training center near Banda Aceh, the provincial capital.

“Her death was shocking … because she looked fine after being amputated and actively moving,” said Rika Marwati, a veterinarian at the center. “She suddenly became ill from stress and infection on Monday night and in the morning it was reported that she was dead.”

Conservationists say the coronavirus pandemic has led to an increase in poaching in Sumatra as villagers turn to hunting for economic reasons.

The number of Sumatran elephants that have died as a result of being trapped and poisoned has reached 25 in the past nine years in the East Aceh district alone, Arianto said.

In July, an elephant was found headless in a palm plantation in eastern Aceh. Police arrested a suspected poacher along with four people accused of buying ivory from the dead animal.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature, or IUCN, has raised the Sumatran elephant’s status from endangered to critically endangered on its 2012 Red List, primarily due to a significant drop in population, as indicated the loss of more than 69% of its potential habitat in the last 25 years, the equivalent of one generation.

Data from the Indonesian Ministry of Forestry and Environment showed that Sumatra’s elephant population has declined from 1,300 in 2014 to 693, almost 50% less in the past seven years.

Sumatran elephants are a subspecies of the Asian elephant, one of only two large mammal species in the world.

