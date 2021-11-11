Updated Thursday, 11 November 2021 – 10:16

This day is a way to vindicate those who do not have a better half. It is a day dedicated to self-gifts, so we give you keys to buy them safely online

The Bachelor’s Day It could be the antithesis of Valentine’s Day. This day is dedicated to people who have not found their soulmate, that is, individuals who do not have a sentimental partner.

The Bachelor’s Day I was born in China in 1993, at a university, as a way to vindicate singles, a way like any other of moving through life, but in the Asian country it generates a lot of social anxiety and is a source of great pressure on young people and young people. your families.

The 1 is a perfect symbol of loneliness or single, which is why the 11 of the 11 stood as the ideal representation of individuality. Because, November 11 is Singles Day.

The e-commerce giantAlibaba He had an idea to monetize it and, just like Father’s Day or Mother’s Day, he pointed out the November 11th as a good reason to give yourself something. Thus, the Bachelor’s Day It has become an excuse to have a detail with yourself. The merchants, of course, so happy. In fact, singles in China have spent 74,000 million euros to celebrate, oh that’s nothing. Therefore, the empowerment and pride of the single woman (with her hashtag #SingleDay) is a great excuse (or not) to consume.

Bachelor’s Day: shop safely

The Bachelor’s Day This is a significant shopping spike, which is why ESET’s cybersecurity experts recommend taking certain precautions. Take note:

Do not be impatient. Before reaching the appointed date, it is important to be prepared not to waste time while searching for that desired item and to prevent criminals from taking advantage of our impatience. It is advisable to make a prior list with what you intend to buy and, in this way, not be tempted to acquire any item that we do not need.Fake sales. It is convenient to write down the prices of the items that interest us before and during the day of purchase, to see if there has really been a discount or if it is a question of usual prices disguised as offers. Buy online from protected devices. Once you have decided what you are going to buy, check that the device you are going to use is up to date and protected. Bet on secure connections. Buy from a secure connection and, although this point has lost relevance in recent years due to the use of mobile connections and the implementation of secure communication protocols on most websites, it never hurts to remember that it is not a good idea to make payments from a public WiFi network.The “super bargains”: a bait for the naive. Cybercriminals are aware that there will soon be a large number of users hunting for offers and they prepare all kinds of traps to attract new victims. Therefore, it is important to buy only in trusted online stores. You will avoid, for example, having your credit card details stolen.Beware of perfect scam websites. Fraudulent websites can be very well made and almost perfectly impersonate a legitimate website, so the user must look at various details such as the suspiciously low prices of the items or the date on which the website was created. . Remember also that the one known as security lock it is not used to check if a website is legitimate, since the only thing it certifies is that communication with that website from the user’s device will be done through an encrypted channel.Do not lose sight of the campaigns phishing. It is not uncommon for users to start receiving emails, SMS or WhatsApp messages with irresistible bargains, discount coupons or prizes for the fastest. Before clicking on the link contained in these messages, think about whether such an offer or promotion is possible and, if you want more information, go to the establishment’s official website. They may try to steal your data. Take the time to review payments. Check that you have paid the correct amounts. You will detect possible fraud and suspicious charges on your accounts and avoid, if you have been scammed, that more money is stolen. If unfortunately it has happened, contact the company or bank as soon as possible to alert of the incident. The importance of the double factor of authentication. Do not forget to change the passwords and add additional layers of security such as the double authentication factor in case you have been the victim of a theft of money from your bank account or your credit card.

