Caguas, PUERTO RICO – Undefeated and promising prospect Oscar ‘El Pupilo’ Collazo is back and ready to show why he is considered the promise of Puerto Rican boxing. His anticipated return to the ring will be on Friday, December 3 at Los Andes Mall in Panama City in an event promoted by Miguel Cotto Promotions, H2 Entertainment with Golden Boy Promotions in association with the Panamanian company G & V Entertainment of promoter Diego Victoria . ‘El Pupilo’ with a perfect record of 3 wins with 2 knockouts will face the tall and dangerous Ecuadorian; Pedro Villegas (13-1, 4KOs) in a 10-round bout in the light fly division (105 pounds) for the vacant World Boxing Organization Latin championship.

“Oscar Collazo is back, and ready to make history on December 3 in Panama, he has a great challenge against Pedro Villegas which we all know will see the talent that Oscar possesses,” commented the promoter and vice president of Miguel Cotto Promotions; Hector Soto.

“Collazo is a special talent, with great experience to achieve great goals in boxing. We know that on December 3 he will be felt and he will be one step away from reaching his shot at the World Championship, ”added Héctor Soto.

Ready for the challenge ‘El Pupilo’ Oscar Collazo

“First of all, grateful to God for this opportunity that we were waiting for, to my family who always give me their support, and very grateful to Miguel Cotto Promotions, & H2 Entertainment and Golden Boy Promotions for this opportunity, to my team forever. working day after day and never stopping in the time of the pandemic, this opportunity to fight in Panama, the land where great champions such as Roberto “Manos de Piedra” Duran and others have come out, is a privilege, we are going to take this opportunity I benefit since we know what we are capable of and where we want to go, we will be great in this sport and it is because of this opportunity that it begins, ”commented ‘El Pupilo’.

“I am very grateful to Francisco ‘Paco’ Valcarcel and the entire World Boxing Organization for the approval of being able to fight for the Latin Title of their organization, I know that by winning this title it classifies me in the top 10 in the world and one step closer from the world title fight, what do we want to achieve, ”said Oscar.

We are ready for this great challenge, I hope that Mr. Pedro Villegas arrives in the best conditions to give the beautiful people of Panama a great show, I know that Mr. Villega has a lot of experience and has already fought for WBA and WBO titles which means that it is a great challenge for me but we are prepared to face the best of my weight 105lbs; so we are working conscientiously and I am not going to miss this great opportunity, ”commented ‘El Pupilo’.

“We are very happy with this great opportunity to see the best prospect from Puerto Rico contest the WBO Latin Championship with only 3 professional fights. Oscar is the future of boxing in Puerto Rico and on Friday, December 3, he will make history in Panama, ”commented Dr. Enrique ‘Kike’ Negrón, co-manager of Oscar Collazo with the De Leon Management Team of veteran manager and champion trainer Juan ‘Toño’ De León.

‘El Pupilo’ sends a message to Puerto Rico

“Puerto Rico I count on your support, every time I raise our flag it fills me with happiness so on December 3 I will raise it very high and I know that I will be one step away from my opportunity of the world title to make history by being crowned champion with less than 10 fights and bring happiness to my people from Villalba and all of Puerto Rico ”, said Collazo

Oscar ‘El Pupilo’ Collazo vs. Pedro Villegas is presented by Miguel Cotto Promotions, H2 Entertainment in association with Golden Boy Promotions.