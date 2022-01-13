01/13/2022 at 12:06 CET

If the Australian Government decides to cancel the visa for Novak Djokovic For not being vaccinated against covid-19, the world’s number one tennis player can go back to court to defend his case, but in the worst case scenario, he will have to leave Australia and the Open.

The organizers of the tournament included this Thursday Djokovic in the draw for the painting, but the Australian Minister of Immigration, Alex hawke, you can still cancel the tennis player’s visa and expel him for posing a risk to public health.

Hawke He is also weighing the circumstances in which the Serbian player admitted having given false information in his declaration of entry into the country and having violated the rules of the pandemic in Serbia.

Upon arrival in Australia, Djokovic He said that he had not traveled in the last 14 days, but the truth is that he had moved from Serbia to Spain, while in his country of origin he granted an interview to a French media knowing that he was positive for covid-19.

Djokovic He arrived in Melbourne on January 5 with a medical exemption that allowed him to play in the Australian Open without being vaccinated, although later the Customs authorities canceled his visa and detained him until a court agreed with the tennis player last Monday.

POSSIBLE RETURN TO COURTS

The media soap opera took another turn on Wednesday when Djokovic He admitted on his social networks that his representatives made “human errors” in their travel statement and also an “error of judgment” when attending the interview with L’Equipe on December 18 in Belgrade.

These incidents increased the likelihood that he would be deported, although his lawyers could appeal this decision to the courts, which can rule in favor or against the player.

Australian journalist and radio host Neil breen He indicated on Twitter that if the minister approves the deportation, the case could be decided in court next week.

“(…) he could be expelled in the middle of the tournament if the court confirms the minister’s decision. Fun times are ahead,” he added Breen when referring to Djokovic, who aspires to win the Open, which is played between January 17 and 30 in Melbourne.

The Serbian tennis player, known for his criticism of mandatory vaccinations, could start playing the tournament while the judicial process is being held in parallel, but could not finish the championship if a court confirms the hypothetical cancellation of the visa.

THE SCENARIOS OF THE AUSTRALIAN OPEN

According to the tournament rules, if Djokovic has to leave the Open before the order of play is published next Monday, his place in the draw will be occupied by the fifth seed, Andrey rublev, which in turn will be replaced by Gael monflis, and this for Alexander Bublik.

In the hypothetical event that he retires after the publication of the order of play, scheduled for Sunday, then his position will be filled by a player who lost in the last qualifying round.

If he must leave the Open when he has already played a game, the one who was to be his next rival would go through the round without playing.

The pressure you carry on your shoulders Hawke is big because a delay would further disrupt the Australian Open, where Djokovic seeks to conquer his tenth title and establish himself as the tennis player with the highest number of Grand Slams in history (21), ahead of Roger Federer Y Rafael Nadal.

The Melbourne court ruling on Monday allowing the release of Djokovic It was a major setback for the Scott Morrison government, who staunchly defends the country’s tough immigration policy and is seeking reelection this year.

Australia is fighting a rebound in covid-19 cases, which have gone from less than 2,000 infections a day in December to almost 150,000 this week, amid shortages of products due to infections among essential workers.