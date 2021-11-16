Get your wand and hat ready because we’ll be back at Hogwarts soon. On the occasion of the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone – 80%, HBO Max confirmed that it is preparing a special meeting with the main actors, and many more, of the fantasy saga that that film began. Best of all, it will arrive much sooner than you might imagine.

We recommend: The Mexican box office goes back 20 years: Harry Potter and The Philosopher’s Stone is positioned in the first places

It was through networks that HBO Max confirmed that this special, titled Return to hogwarts is on the way. The program will feature interviews with Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grintt, Emma Watson and many other actors who were part of the franchise and to shoot it the sets that were used for the filming of the films have been rebuilt. We can most likely expect something similar to what was done with Friends: The Reunion – 76%.

This said about the project Tom ascheim, the president of WB classics:

It has been an incredible journey since the debut of harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone And witnessing how this remarkable interconnected universe has evolved has been magical, to say the least. This retrospective is a tribute to everyone whose lives were touched by this cultural phenomenon, from the talented cast and crew to the passionate fans who keep the spirit of the wizarding world 20 years later.

As you know, the Harry Potter saga is based on the British JK Rowling’s book series. They tell the story of the titular character, an orphan boy who discovers that his parents were sorcerers and that he has inherited their powers. When a letter arrives to study in a school of wizardry, his life changes completely when he discovers that he was the only survivor of a violent and brutal dark wizard.

Continue reading: Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, by Chris Columbus, what did the critics say at its premiere?

The film franchise is one of the most successful of this century, and the eight films that make up the main series grossed nearly $ 7.8 billion globally against a total budget of nearly one-seventh of that. But, beyond that, it became one of the spoiled stories of a whole generation of children who grew up reading books and going to the movies to see Harry, Hermione and Ron’s next adventure.

The success of these films is one that has been extended, with mediocre results, through Fantastic Animals and Where to Find Them – 73%, a film that will have four sequels of which only one, Fantastic Animals: The Crimes of Grindelwald – 48%, has been released. Likewise, they have launched several games based on intellectual property and one called Hogwarts legacy is on the way.

The reunion special will hit HBO Max on January 1, 2022. As part of the anniversary celebration, the first film is in theaters, but also remember that you can see all eight films on that same platform. So there is no excuse not to celebrate the sorcerer saga in one way or another. Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets It will also hit theaters in 2022.

You may also be interested: Director of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone wants to direct Cursed Child with the original actors