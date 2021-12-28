

Elche fans will protest during the next game against Granada.

The recent bad arbitrations that have been seen in LaLiga Santander de España, have caused the Federation of Peñas del Elche and the animation group Grada Fondo Sur 1923 to announce a protest that will take place during the first game of 2022 against Granada.

Protest It will take place during the 12th minute of the match with a loud whistle while they raise banners that will be delivered to fans during the entrance to the game, as reported by the supporters in a statement issued this Monday.

🚨 OFFICIAL RELEASE | From the Federation of Peñas del Elche together with @ Grada1923, we express our discomfort at the arbitration actions that our team has suffered since the beginning of the season. 👇 pic.twitter.com/ZrwiTt40MD – EDF. PEÑAS ELCHE CF (@FPElx) December 27, 2021

According to the collective, the intention of this action is to express concern about the bad decisions of the referees which, according to their criteria, have harmed Elche in the current Spanish football season.

La Peña’s annoyance became greater after the last two games against Valencia and Barcelona, in which they consider that the decisions made by the referees were not the most correct and ended up harming the team.

In this sense, they demanded from those in charge of the arbitration in Spain, greater preparation and equality when calling the matches. “We ask the arbitration group and all those who are in charge of this establishment, to they must be prepared to be able to referee in the best league in the world. Our Elche CF deserves the same respect as the other Santander league teams! ”, They underlined.

In addition to the aforementioned protest, the fans of Elche They have organized a food collection, which will be destined to the soup kitchens of the city, for which he has asked all fans to attend the stadium with their respective contribution.

With the intention of promoting the day of social support, the Elche will give away a 20% discount voucher in the club’s official store, to every fan who brings food.

