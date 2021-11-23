Bad Bunny announces a new album for 2022 He is preparing it! | Instagram

The famous singer Puerto Rican Bad Bunny announces that he is already working on an album for next year 2022, something that has undoubtedly surprised his millions of fans quite a bit.

That’s right, Bad Bunny will release totally new music in 2022, according to an announcement at a major music event.

As you may remember, Bad Bunny was one of the great Latin personalities in the American Music Awards 2021, where he took the opportunity to announce that he will release new music in 2022 and is already working on his next album.

In addition, the reggaeton player also thanked the support of his fans throughout his career, although he did not give more details about what they can expect from his new album as possible collaborations with other artists.

It should be noted that the announcement came a few weeks after Bad Bunny became the first artist with 100 videos of 100 million views on YouTube, so the Latino is waiting for a resounding success for his new album.

As if that were not enough, Bad Bunny, Tainy and Julieta Venegas surprised at the American Music Awards 2021 with an incredible and high-tech presentation where they performed the theme of ‘Lo Siento BB’ released just a month ago.

It is important to note that their participation in the 2021 American Music Awards is the first live performance of the song included in Tainy’s debut album.

The also actor made an impact in his performance with a completely white outfit on a large platform.

The Latino was nominated for five awards of the AMA 2021, in whose ceremony he was presented for the last time in 2018 with J Balvin and Cardi B.

It should be noted that in 2021, “Yonaguni” reached 1,000 million views, becoming the most viewed video on Latino’s official YouTube channel as well as the most listened to song on digital platforms until a couple of months ago.

This is how, thanks to the success of the song, the lyrics in Spanish by Yonaguni de Bad Bunny, was one of the most searched on Google during the first half of 2021 and continues to be one of his most played videos.

The truth is that the musician is an inspiration for millions of people, as he is undoubtedly one of the best known and most famous in recent years, and he already has countless awards and nominations.