At 27 years old, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, better known as Bad Bunny, has been crowned as one of the top representatives of the urban genre in recent years, as his talent has crossed borders.

Tracks like “Yo perreo sola”, “Callaíta” and DÁKITI “, have led him to star in the most important playlists in the world, both on Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music, since his songs have internationalized his career.

But now, the famous interpreter has placed himself in the eye of the hurricane after his most recent presentation in his native Puerto Rico, and not because of his music, but because of the lack of sanitary protocols in place.

It was the second weekend in December when the singer returned to the country where he was born to share his greatest songs with them, but the only thing he generated was more contagion within those present.

New infections in Puerto Rico

It should be noted that since the start of the pandemic in 2020, there have been more than 223 thousand cases of infections and no less than 3,277 deaths from the virus of Chinese origin in Puerto Rico.

According to the authorities of the United States territory with a higher vaccination rate, it is being investigated whether people were already infected when they attended or it was during the show.

Now, the island’s Health department confirmed that there are at least 176 positive cases of COVID-19, but everything seems to indicate that this chain is associated with the singer’s shows.

It was the chief epidemiology officer, Melissa Marzán Rodríguez, who said that they are already investigating whether people were previously infected, confirming a lack of supervision by the authorities.

It should be noted that the expert also anticipated that new positive cases will come out, and according to the dates, they are associated with the concerts, which brought together no less than 80 thousand people at the Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan.

It should be noted that until now, the level of transmission is still moderate in that territory, as there has been a significant increase in infections by COVID-19.

Criticisms of Bad Bunny

After a long wait, the singer was finally able to return to his native country and perform before his people, where he had great guests such as J Balvin, Sech and Romeo Santos.

As in any public event, the measures to be able to attend were those already known: present your vaccination card to enter the stadium and protect yourself with masks at all times.

For this reason, thousands of Internet users have pointed out to the singer of having a very bad organization in his presentations, because the security protocols were not followed as they should.

And it is that at the Hiram Bithorn stadium no less than 80 thousand people have gathered, and so far 176 infections have been confirmed, a quite worrying number.

According to the videos of some attendees who posted on social networks, one of the measures that was not complied with was healthy distance, so contagion between attendees was easy.

