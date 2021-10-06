Bad Bunny Gets In Great Demand For His Hit “Safaera” | AP

It has recently become known that they have defendant to Puerto Rican rapper and songwriter Bad Bunny for song copyright Safaera and in fact the lawsuit was filed in September claiming over three songs.

Everything seems to indicate that a Florida-based corporation sued Bad Bunny and collaborators for the unauthorized use of three songs known as “Playero Works” in their 2020 hit “Safaera.”

This is how AOM Music, Inc. filed the lawsuit last week in a court in California, arguing v10 bond of rights direct and collective author.

This is a copyright infringement action arising from the plaintiffs’ ownership of three copyrighted musical works: ‘Besa tu cuerpo’, ‘Chocha con bicho’ and ‘Keep dancing’, and the unauthorized incorporation of the Playero Works defendants on the hit song ‘Safaera’, for which no license or authorization was obtained, “the lawsuit says.

It should be noted that the lawsuit seeks compensation for damages of up to 150 thousand dollars per infringement, the prohibition of the continuous violation of copyright of the “Playero Works” and the payment of the legal costs of the plaintiffs.

The document names Bad Bunny and the musicians Tainy, Randy, Jowell, Ñengo Flow and DJ Orma as defendants, as well as the companies Rimas Entertainment LLC, CDA Music Group Inc., DJ Negro Publishing, EMI Blackwood Music Inc., Songs of Universal, Inc., Risamar Publishing, The Royalty Network, Inc., Teynor Music and Universal Songs of Polygram International Inc.

As you may recall, “Safaera” emerges from the second studio album by the Puerto Rican star “YHLQMDLG”, which in 2020 was the best-selling Latin music album in the United States and the most played globally on Spotify, and which ended up winning the Grammy for best Latin pop or urban music album.

According to the lawsuit, the song has been described as a five-minute homage to DJ Playero’s mixtapes that defined a genre in the 199s and “a journey into DJ Playero’s underground style, complete with samples cut and pasted.

Pitchfork says it includes at least eight rhythm changes, five rap flows and more than 10 years of references.

Furthermore, it indicates that the plaintiffs believe that the defendants were aware of the need to obtain licenses for the use of third-party works in “Safaera” and that this is demonstrated by the fact that, for example, Missy Elliot is recognized as a (co) author. from Safaera due to the sampling of her hit song Get Ur Freak On.

In fact, if you can remember, “Safaera” was briefly removed from Spotify on May 14, 2020 due to the defendants not removing a sample of the song and reinstating it on the digital music service after they obtained such authorization.