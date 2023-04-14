Bad Bunny presents his new collaboration with Adidas, as fresh as an orange

The artistic side of Bad Bunny It not only manifests itself in his music, but also in his collaborations with Adidas. The Puerto Rican will launch this year a new colorway of the Adidas Forum Buckle Low, Orange, as fresh as an orange.

Bad Bunny’s Adidas Forum Buckle Low Orange is another variant of the original model. We already saw the Blue Tint, with different shades of blue. Later he launched another model, the Adidas Campus Cloud White.

Adidas Forum Buckle Low Orange by Bad Bunny The new sneakers of the Puerto Rican musician

In the case of the Orange, the main characteristic is obviously the orange color. For the rest, like the Blue Tint, it follows its uniform appearance, with high-quality suede and nylon straps, as well as the logo of the Puerto Rican musician.

Its buckles and levers interrupt the black finishes, but in any case maintaining the predominant orange color.

While the midsoles have a semi-translucent finish that gives the orange hue a brown look, much more reminiscent of nature, according to the description of Sneaker News.

Both the release date and the price are unknown at the moment, but it is expected that more news about the shoe will emerge in the coming weeks.

The origins of Bad Bunny and his relationship with Adidas

Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, better known as Bad Bunny, was born in Almirante Sur, Vega Baja, Puerto Rico, in 1994.

Rapper, reggaeton player, singer, songwriter, and producer, he has also made his forays into the world of acting, wrestling, and, of course, shoe design.

Bad Bunny Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Among his most outstanding singles are Soy Peor, I Like It, Mía, What do you want, La Canción, A summer without you or Titi asked me.

His collaborations with Adidas date back to 2021, when together launched The First Café, a Forum 84 BB that left no one indifferent. They will continue to add more designs over time, captivating their followers.