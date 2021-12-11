By Jorge J. Muñiz Ortiz

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – Bad Bunny, more than three hours behind the time he promised to start the first of his two presentations in San Juan on Friday, gave his first concert since the pandemic started, turning the Hiram Bithorn stadium into a nightclub.

The show, which featured a dozen guest artists, including J Balvin, Sech and Romeo Santos, started at 11:45 p.m. (03:45 GMT) on Friday, almost four hours after what Bad Bunny himself announced on Thursday at the night.

The delay was due to the fact that the production was compromised, according to said in a press release prior to starting the show, with comply with security protocols related to COVID-19 to verify that everyone had their vaccination card with them.

The show began with an introductory video of more than eight minutes narrated by the Puerto Rican actor Benicio Del Toro, highlighting the bravery and gallantry of Puerto Ricans, while introducing other Puerto Rican artists, athletes, actors and political figures who have excelled in the world.

After that, appeared Bad Bunny dressed totally in black, causing the uproar of the more than 35,000 people who gathered in the stadium to interpret “The World Is Mine.”

However, Bad Bunny stopped his performance to apologize to his followers for the delay in starting the show, which was broadcast live to the Coliseo de Puerto Rico, also in San Juan, and packed with thousands of other people.

Before starting the show I want to tell you that you are the best fans. Thank you for the patience and behavior that this show was given, “said the protagonist of the night to then sing” 25-8 “,” Booker T “and” Te Mudaste “.

“Puerto Rico, thank you for being here tonight. I am a little nervous, because this is my first concert after two years and it is not just any concert. This is P FKN R, damn it, “said Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, the first name of the actor and wrestler.

Dozens of people arrived at the stadium at 06.00 (10.00 GMT) -local time- on Friday morning to be as close as possible to the stage, thus waiting more than 17 hours to enjoy the presentation, the first that Bad Bunny had offered since March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic started.

“I know there is many people here from early waiting. We are living a totally different way of life, a totally new way of life. This is new to us, but we have been able to get it in order. I hope you enjoy, “continued the artist, then sing” I live like this. “

Bad Bunny, accompanied by a band of three musicians, continued the show, the first of two for which the production invested more than 10 million dollars, with “Damn poverty”, whose theme at the end said that “here in Puerto Rico the success costs three times more than normal ”.

The 27-year-old artist continued the presentation with themes of a love nature, such as “Making you love me”, “I wish you the best”, “Sorry papi” with Abra and “120”.

However, Bad Bunny stopped the presentation when he realized that one of the lights in the upper part of the stage began to light on fire, although the accident was later repaired.

After that, Bad Bunny addressed the public, assuring them that in his concert “bad things are not going to happen” and that in Puerto Rico “we have demonstrated it”.

“I am on the stage. Obviously it is going to catch fire, dammit, “the artist added, to continue the evening interpreting” Blessings “,” How it feels “with his colleague and compatriot Jhay Cortez, who remained on the stage to sing” He does not know me ”And“ Dákiti ”.

After the participation of Jhay Cortez, it was the turn of the Colombian J Balvin to accompany Bad Bunny to the stage to sing along with the Puerto Rican Nio García the “remix” (remix) of “AM”.

Followed, Bad Bunny followed the show with “If I see your mom”, “La Difficult” and “Bichiyal”, in which theme he assured that “we are in the capital of the perreo, Puerto Rico, puñeta”, and then sing “Go away” and “At your mercy”, and then give the opportunity to the Panamanian Sech to interpret with the protagonist of the night “Ignorantes”.

Then, the also Puerto Rican Mora came to the stage to interpret with Bad Bunny “Once” and “We talk tomorrow” with the Argentine Duki.

After the performance, Bad Bunny thanked Puerto Rico “for all the affection and all the love” that it has given him in his career and for the opportunity to appear before his audience after more than almost two years of absence, and then sing ” Thank you ”, who ended up crying with emotion.

Bad Bunny continued the concert singing on the roof of a truck “It’s bastard to be me” and then “Puesto Pa ‘Guerrial” and “Bandido” with Myke Towers, followed by “Yonaguni”, “Callaita” and “Volvi por ti” with Romeo Santos.

The so-called “bad rabbit” culminated the show at dawn this Saturday with “You don’t live like this” with Arcángel, “Yo perreo sola” and “Safaera” with the duo of Jowell and Randy, and Ñengo Flow.

