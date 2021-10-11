We started the week with bad news and the expected increase in Netflix rates comes true with one and two euros more.

Just as expected, Netflix continues to raise prices and it is the third time that happens. The streaming service, like most of the competition, increases its rates over time, once it has established the subscriber base, and from today October 11 it’s time to pay more.

According to the company, this increase is justified by the fact that the streaming service is improving from year to year and by the investment it requires both in terms of infrastructure and productions. An optimization that is accompanied by the expansion of Netflix in other countries.

This increase in cost It affects two of the plans you have and one and two more euros are added, although the most basic plan maintains its price. The last time a similar change was made was in June 2019.

The new rates are already updated on the same Netflix page, where you can see that the price of the basic plan remains at 7.99 euros.

Instead, the standard plan that previously cost 11.99 euros goes to 12.99 euros; that is, one euro becomes more expensive. Remember that with it you can see the platform on two screens simultaneously and adds the possibility that the content is in HD.

Regarding the premium plan, the most advanced that adds the possibility of seeing it on 4 screens simultaneously and in 4K, it goes up two euros and goes from 15.99 to 17.99 euros.

According to the company, prices are changed immediately for new subscribers, but those who are already customers will receive notifications about this novelty from next week.

Although the price increases in services are never well received, it is understood that Netflix continues to increase in terms of its application functions and also produces more content in the countries where it is based. In the latter case, the case of Spain is more than clear.

Anyway, on Netflix they observe that Disney + continues to grow and HBO Max is still in full global landing. They are going to be more complicated times for this platform, we hope that they will also be united to continue with the large number of weekly premieres that it carries out.