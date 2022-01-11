01/11/2022 at 22:22 CET

The players of the first team of the Club Deportivo Badajoz have issued a statement this Tuesday in which they denounce “the serious situation” that they have been “living for months” due to the non-payment of their payrolls that “becomes unsustainable“.

In the statement, released by the Association of Spanish Footballers (AFE), the Badajoz players point out that “to the non-payment of the payrolls that as workers” belong “to them,” a series of circumstances are added that make the day to day be very hard, such as the fact that there are “colleagues who cannot afford to pay the rent for their home.”

In addition, they assure that “those responsible for the material do not have the cleaning products necessary to wash the clothes after training and games” and that they are “in the extreme of washing it with the gel that the referees leave behind.”

“The medical body cannot provide us with the necessary supplementation, material for bandages, etc. We have not had an analysis done for months. We do not have the necessary tools to control and develop our professional activity “, they add.

The footballers also denounce that “there are club workers who have had to face the expenses of post-match food on the move and prepare sandwiches for the trips at home.”

“On the other hand, we want to publicize that the squad has made sacrifices since the beginning of the season, always thinking of the good of the Badajoz Sports Club and with the aim of collaborating in the resolution of this situation that affects us in the first person. We gave up the preseason we had been promised in exchange for a natural grass training ground, which was never available to us, “they add in their note.

They also specify that “the club’s facilities are suffering deterioration due to lack of maintenance, the state of the New Nursery grass is getting worse and worse and the fans” that “support them every Sunday do not deserve to find the stands and services in the correct conditions. they had to see them last Saturday, for reasons of cleanliness and health “.

“We do not even know under what conditions we will be able to travel for the next game. The commitment of this squad is such that if necessary we would travel in our own vehicles, but that is not a solution even in the medium term. We want to play our role. work, defend the club we represent and we want to do it in decent conditions “, abound in his statement of complaint.

The template thanks “the effort of all the club workers“for helping them” on a day-to-day basis and for doing everything possible to move this situation forward. “” And, above all, to the fans, for being there, for encouraging us every Sunday and for being the soul of CD Badajoz “, they underline.

“From the beginning we have always made our concern known to the property and those responsible have asked us for patience and discretion, but we consider that we have reached the limit. We ask that an immediate solution be put to the complicated situation of the club,” concludes the note.