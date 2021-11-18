11/17/2021 at 22:06 CET

Paula Badosa he is in the best moment of his sports career. Things are going to ask for her in recent months where she has become one of the best tennis players of the moment experiencing a spectacular evolution. Her title in Indian Wells and qualifying for the WTA Finals are the icing on the cake to months of work to get out of a pit she had almost inadvertently fallen into.

The success that now embraces her is the pretty face of what the Catalan tennis player born in New York just 24 years ago, but raised in the wonderful town of Begur on the Costa Brava, is experiencing this end of the year.

Reencountering his best tennis has also led him to become the center of attention from the media and fans who adore him. She responds with a smile, does not hesitate to take her cell phones to take selfies with the spectators, signs autographs everywhere, and As he savors all the impetus of being a star, he also adds pressure and responsibility to his tennis.

Undoubtedly, now he knows how to better manage the expectations that lie in wait for him, as he has had to overcome a depression that came at a similar time. But the tension is still there and he appeared in the semifinal against Garbiñe Muguruza: “I have not enjoyed anything, it has not been pleasant for me, I have been blocked & rdquor;, assured Badosa.

Proud of how the year ends despite the defeat against Muguruza

Luckily, the Catalan tennis player acknowledged that this defeat, in the way she experienced it, will help her grow for the next season. “This year I have realized that I am stronger than I thought in all aspects. Me I have put myself in a position in the circuit that I did not expect, I discovered that I am stronger than I thought & rdquor;. It was therefore one more stone on the road that will serve as a wake-up call in order to remain among the best tennis players in the world.

But now is the time to rest and go on vacation while enjoying having closed a spectacular year. “I had always dreamed of this moment of being among the best in the world. After a lot of work, I have achieved it and I am very proud to have made it this far. I have lived many emotions this year and many new experiences. Every day I am learning and I try to improve to be 1% better as a person and an athlete & rdquor ;, he assured yesterday on Instagram, where he thanks his fans.