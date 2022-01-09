01/09/2022 at 10:34 CET

.

The Sydney tournament begins this Monday with the presence of the main Spanish hopes for the Australian Open, Garbiñe Muguruza (2 and Paula Badosa (5), which will start against the winner of the duel that will face the Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova with the kazaja Elena Rybakina and with the Latvian Jelena Ostapenko, respectively.

The reigning champion of the WTA Finals, Muguruza, He decided to get off the recent Adelaide tournament to squeeze a preseason that he decided to carry out in Marbella as a result of his demanding end of last season.

However, the tennis player born in Caracas (Venezuela) will appear as the second seed and could cross in the second round against a Rybakina which was proclaimed a finalist in Adelaide after falling with number one Ashleigh barty in the end.

The local and main favorite for the title will also access the second round automatically, in the same way as the Spanish, and could face her compatriot in her first match Priscilla Hon, executioner of the czech Petra Kvitova in Adelaide, or Romanian Jaqueline christian.

The fourth favorite will be the Estonian Anett kontaveit, finalist of the WTA Finals, and her stumbling block in the first round will be the Chinese Shuai Zhang; while the third seed is the Czech Barbora Krejcikova who will star in one of the star matches of the first day against the Swiss and Olympic gold Belinda Bencic.

The other outstanding match of the first day of competition will be the one that will star the Polish Iga Swiatek and the british Emma Raducanu, both Grand Slam champions.

Possible quarter-finals:

Ashleigh barty (1, AUS) against Iga Swiatek (6, POL)

Anett kontaveit (4, EST) against Ons Jabeur (7, TUN)

Paula Badosa (5, ESP) against Barbora Kerjcikova (3, REP)

Sofia kenin (8, USA) against Garbiñe Muguruza (2, ESP).