11/15/2021 at 1:15 PM CET

The Catalan tennis players, Paula Badosa, and the Hispanic-Venezuelan, Garbiñe Muguruza, continue to make history in the WTA Finals and will meet in the semi-finals. It is the first that two Spanish athletes reach the semifinals in the same edition in the history of the competition after getting rid of Iga & Sacute; wi & aogon; tek and Anett Kontaveit, respectively.

With the victory of both in the quarterfinals and the direct confrontation, Spain ensures a presence in the final of the championship: Paula Badosa or Garbiñe Muguruza will face Aryna Sabalenka or Maria Sakkari in the grand final, in search of their first title.

2 – @paulabadosa 🇪🇸 and @GarbiMuguruza 🇪🇸 will be the first Spanish tennis players in history to play semifinals in the same #WTAFinals edition. Pride @ WTAFinals #muguruza #PaulaBadosa pic.twitter.com/AvCfzsvCVF – OptaJuan (@OptaJuan) November 15, 2021

The Barcelona tennis player, born in New York City, starts as a favorite: With eight consecutive victories, she is much more fit than the Venezuelan Hispanic, who has had three defeats in her last six official matches.. The experience of this, however, can be a deciding factor in a semi-finals of a major tournament.

Garbiñe or Muguruza, there can only be one

The two Spanish tennis players have coincided on the same side of the table and only one will have the opportunity to play the grand final and aspire to the first WTA Finals title of her sports career. Without margin of error, Paula Badosa, currently number 10 in the world with only 24 years, is the first great appointment of her sports career.

The Spanish-Venezuelan, for her part, as the number 5 racket in the world, has lived a 2021 of constant ups and downs and does not start as a favorite, since she already knows what it is to lose in this 2021 edition of the WTA Finals. Experience, however, can be decisive: the tennis player has two Grand Slams (Roland Garros 2016 and Wimbledon 2017).