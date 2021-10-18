10/18/2021 at 7:25 PM CEST

Monday morning in Spain, while most of us slept, Paula Badosa, at her 23rd birthday on November 15, buried her last demons. This Catalan born in Manhattan, where her parents Josep and Mireia had emigrated to make their way into the world of fashion, made history on the center court of the Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, a small town in the state of California full of millionaires and where per capita income is $ 75,000.

Badosa became the first Spanish woman to conquer this tournament after an epic duel against the 32-year-old Belarusian Victoria Azarenka by 7-6 (5), 2-6 and 7-6 (2), and 3 hours and 4 minutes of an agonizing exchange of blows. Neither Arantxa Sánchez-Vicario, nor Conchita Martínez, nor Carla Suárez, nor Garbiñe Muguruza & mldr; none of them had achieved this prestigious Masters 1000, considered the ‘fifth Grand Slam’ in the world.

The Spanish tennis player, after imparting throughout the tournament a solid and forceful tennis lesson, could not contain after the end the tears. Tears of happiness, finally. She had stoically endured the hazy memories that, in the past, had driven her to despair and the thought of breaking the racket forever. Before Azarenka, whom he followed as a teenager on television, he managed to maintain his composure, a cool mind and not lower his arms at any point.

As she joyfully kissed the Indian Wells trophy, her past, like a sparkling ‘feedback’, passed her by. His departure from New York at the age of 7 and his arrival in the charming Girona town of Begur. His first rackets at the Club Tennis d’Aro. His transfer to Valencia, at the age of 14, to Tenisval with José Altur and Pancho Alvariño. His return to Barcelona and his triumph as a junior at Roland Garros in 2015.

FAILED PROMISE

His talent was on everyone’s lips and his future as a great promise and tennis star seemed a matter of time. But his hatching did not come. He began to rack up defeat after defeat. Everything was unpleasantness. His head was not ready. Physical problems weighed down on her. It just fueled itself with pressure and more pressure. The games, the tournaments, and Paula Badosa, the one that everyone had identified as a promising star, not only did not shine, but her light and her game were turned off.

Anxiety and depression plunged her into a deep well. I cried daily. He was even afraid of stepping on a track. Far from enjoying tennis, he suffered. It competed gripped. His anguish erupted and became public.

She hit rock bottom and it was then that she had the strength to stop living on her knees and dejected. It was a broken toy. And, after two years of crossing the desert, in 2018 the technician Xavier Budó rescued her from the dark black hole that had engulfed her. It made him regain his self-esteem, to believe in her and to pick up the racket with determination. He modified his workouts, his diet, his discipline … and, above all, his mentality. Tennis was no longer his enemy; he was his great ally.

THE REBIRTH

Badosa was smiling again on the slopes. He achieves some stability in his game and rises from position 247 to 143 in the world ranking. In 2019 she falls in the first round at the Australian Open, she fails to overcome the previous one at Roland Garros, she falls in the first round at Wimbledon, in the first round of the US Open, but, even so, she reaches 101st place in the WTA.

In 2020 he stopped training with Xabi Budó seeking to abandon the ITF tournaments for the WTA and relaunch his professional career. For that go to Javier Martí, who shapes her as a player. From his hand he would conquer his best results and give a notable boost to his career on the circuit. I would start this 2021 as number 70 in the world. He would fall again in the first round of Australia, he would reach the second round at the Miami Masters, the semifinals in Charleston and Madrid, he would savor the quarters at Roland Garros and leave the quarters of the Tokyo Olympic Games in a wheelchair. from heat stroke.

Paula would unexpectedly give a new direction to her career by leaving Martí this past summer. It seemed that this break could decentralize the Spanish tennis player and end the rising streak she was leading. But Indian Wells would come. And the Paula Badosa that promised so much, finally, appeared. And, happily, he smiled …