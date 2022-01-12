01/12/2022 at 12:04 CET

.

The Spanish Paula Badosa affirmed this Wednesday that he understands the two parts on visa problems you experienced upon arrival in Australia on Serbian Novak Djokovic for not being vaccinated but he stressed that he preferred not to offer his full opinion on the matter because “everything you say on that subject becomes a headline & rdquor ;.

“I understand both parties. I have been vaccinated. I was locked up in quarantine in this country and it was very hard. Mine was different because I was positive. I prefer to keep my opinion to myself & rdquor ;, he assured at a press conference after his victory in the second round of the Sydney International against the local Ajla Tomljanovic.

“I knew how she played and wanted to show her that she was up to the task of fighting to the end. I have imposed myself for that plus strength What do I have about her & rdquor ;, he commented.

The Girona-born, who added her second win of 2022 after her first victory against Latvian Jelena Ostapenko, also explained that her goal in these tournaments is “to spend as much time as possible on the track & rdquor ;. “I have to get tired and add hours on the track. It is the beginning of the season and we have energy for it & rdquor ;, said the Spanish born in New York before recalling her positive for covid-19 after arriving in Australia last year.

“Last year was very hard for me and now to arrive here as top-10 means that I have vindicated myself. Coming in a different way makes me very happy. Also, Australia is a place that is a lot of fun to play because people really like tennis & rdquor ;, he concluded.