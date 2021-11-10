11/09/2021 at 23:59 CET

.

The Spanish Paula Badosa, tenth in the ATP ranking, acknowledged that the high altitude of Guadalajara over the sea, 1,566, will be a challenge for the players of the Akron WTA Finals, a tournament in which she considers that there will be no favorites.

“It is difficult to adapt to the height, the ball flies a lot, you lose control. We tennis players are used to having control and here you lose it a little; I try to adapt, adjust the blows and not rush so much,” he said.

Badosa has been one of the revelations of the 2021 season with the victory in Indian Wells that propelled him on his way to the top ten in the world.

“Now it’s a dream come true; after Abu Dhabi My coach told me that if I kept the level of play I could be between 30; I said that was impossible and now I am number 10, what can I say, “he said.

In the Akron WTA Finals, the Spanish will debut next Wednesday against Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, second tennis player in the world, whom she described as a difficult opponent for which she is prepared.

“I am excited, motivated, wanting to play to compete against the best; I will start with a tough match against Sabalenka; I know what I’m going to find, a good stone, “he admitted.

Does not see a clear favorite

However, Paula indicated that the tournament has the door open to the eight players, who are at an even level.

“There is no favorite, it is a three-game tournament and then anything can happen in the semifinal; It will not be a surprise if eight beats one because the level is even, “he added.

When referring to her compatriot Garbiñe Muguruza, fifth in the world rankings, she accepted that her model tennis player and now enjoys sharing with her the tournament among the best in the world.

“I have grown seeing Garbiñe in the last five or six years; I said that I wanted to win what she did. I am not at that level, but I am getting closer and it is an honor to share with her,” he said.

The final call for teachers will begin on Wednesday when Muguruza will make her debut against Czech Karolina Pliskova, fourth in the ranking.