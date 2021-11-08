The BRAVE Combat Federation closed its calendar for 2021 with an epic night of fights in Rostov, Russia, the same country that kicked off the promotion year in January.

BRAVE CF 55 saw the emergence of contenders and a night full of exciting fights and finishes.

In the main event of the night, Ali Bagautinov showed why he is known as the “Puncher king” and stopped Sean Santella in about a minute using his fists and qualifying to face Velimurad Alkhasov in the grand finale of the flyweight tournament: the winner will become the first from BRAVE CF – ever to be a 125-pound world champion.

Right off the bat, Santella, a skilled fighter and seasoned veteran, went straight for a takedown, which Bagautinov quickly denied as he connected his first hands with the opponent.

“Shorty Rock” insisted and Bagautinov managed to take the first position, unloading a deadly sequence on the ground and blow that forced the referee to stop the fight.

Subsequently, the American fighter complained of a shot to the neck that the referee did not see.

Bagautinov dedicated the fight to his uncle, who passed away and had a simple but exciting message for Velimurad.

“Velimurad, we have known each other for many years, and I am happy to fight you. Now is our time, let’s show who is the best, “he said.

England’s Sam Patterson also got a little closer to a title shot after upsetting Kamil Magomedov and beating the seasoned fighter by submission in the second round, extending his unbeaten streak to seven fights.

Patterson showed deft grappling skills by sweeping the opponent and blocking a tight guillotine in the second round after a Russian-dominated first frame.

“The Future” was calm enough to take his time adjusting the position to the inevitable tap.

In the best shape of his career and having unfinished business with reigning champion Ahmed “The Butcher” Amir, it would not be a surprise if Patterson became the next challenger in the lightweight division.

The night’s co-main event for BRAVE CF 55 was the event’s fair share of uniqueness, with a rare unanimous draw (a 29-29 triple) in the fight between Ibrahim Mane and Artur Sviridov.

After an intense first round the two athletes slowed down a bit for the remaining 10 minutes, leaving the referees unable to give each of them an advantage.

Mane felt like he had done enough to get the nod and complained in his post-fight interview.

BRAVE CF 55 Results:

Flyweight Tournament Semifinal: Ali Bagautinov defeats Sean Santella by TKO (punches) at 1:01 of round 1.

Super welterweight: Ibrahim Mane vs Artur Sviridov ends with a unanimous draw (29-29, 29-29, 29-29)

Lightweight: Sam Patterson defeats Kamil Magomedov via submission (guillotine) at 3:21 of Round 2

Middleweight: Abusupyan Alikhanov defeats Rustam Chsiev by majority decision (29-29, 30-28, 30-29)

WElterweight: Sergey Yaskovec defeated Andrey Bragovskiy by TKO (punches) at 4:53 of round 2.

Super welterweight: Kamal Magomedov defeats Vitaly Tverdokhlebov by submission (arm bar) at 0:52 of the first round.

Contract weight (72.5 kg): Ali Abdulkhalikov defeats Artur Aliev by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-28, 30-28)

Middleweight: Gazimurad Magomedov outscores Djabrail Aidamirov by KO at 0:46 of the first round.

Featherweight: Albert Mallakurbanov defeats Ahmed Omarov by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 29-27)

Bantamweight: Vadim Pavlikov defeats Alan Balaev via submission at 3:56 of the third round.