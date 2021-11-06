11/06/2021

Fifth consecutive pole position of Francesco Bagnaia, who beat his teammate Jack Miller’s time by one tenth to win this Saturday in Portimao. Front row for the two official Ducati, who will seek the constructors’ title in tomorrow’s race. The Top3 will be closed by the Suzuki of Joan Mir, which will start from the front row for the first time this season.

1: 39.2 he was the best time in Q1 of the April Grand Prix in Portimao. It was in charge of Marc Márquez, this time absent. The two Aprilias, Oliveira, Lecuona and Johann Zarco dominated from the start, who was placed first just before the break.

He went through the floors Takaaki Nakagami during Q1, which left him out of the fight to go to Q2. In the end, 1: 39.141 for Johann zarco, which climbed to the top to go straight to Q2 with a very good Iker Lecuona. The rest of the grill after Q1 it is the following: 13th Bastianini, 14th Aleix Espargaró, 15th Petrucci, 16th Rossi, 17th Oliveira, 18th Viñales, 19th Binder, 20th Bradl, 21st Dovizioso and 22nd Nakagami.

Already in Q2, it started up Jorge Martin, although it was not long before he was overtaken by Jack Miller and Joan Mir. Meanwhile, he went through the floor Luca marini in the last sector, although the Italian had time to return to the pits and leave with his second bike. After passing through the pits, ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia He lowered the time set by his boxing partner up to two times and secured first place. Behind, Fabio Quartararo suffered a lot, seeing how a lap that placed him third was canceled and had to settle for a P7 for the race.

The rest of Spaniards in Q2 are Jorge Martin (4th), Pol Espargaro (6th), Alex Marquez (8th), Iker Lecuona (10th) and Alex Rins (11th).