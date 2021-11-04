11/04/2021 at 19:59 CET

Italian Francesco “Pecco” Bagnaia (Ducati Desmosedici GP21), after losing the world title against Fabio Quartararo, insists that he lost “the race more than the championship, because I think Fabio deserved this title more”.

“I was many points away and obviously if I didn’t win at Misano I had no options, but our goal was not to win the title this year, because I was coming off a difficult first half of the season and in the first years in MotoGP I had a lot of difficulties.”

“This year I have learned a lot, I have grown with the team and in the second half of the season I was fighting for the championship“, clarifies Bagnaia who assures that” these last two races will be very interesting, since Fabio does not have that pressure of the title because he is already champion, so I would love to fight him, but not like in Misano, but starting together and fighting together “.

“It is a fight that I would like to have on two very different circuits, although I was strong on this circuit in April, but in Valencia I have never managed to be fast in my life and I would like to be fast there too, to find a way to be fast”, recognizes the Italian pilot.

On Marc Márquez he wished “that he is well”. “Normally when you have this kind of problem you compete, but maybe in his case you need more time to be 100 percent, because you are not yet and maybe you wanted to wait a little longer. I have read that it is a doubt also for Valencia, it is a bit strange, but if they have decided not to compete here and perhaps not in Valencia either, it will be because they will want to take better care of themselves “.