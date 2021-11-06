11/06/2021 at 12:20 CET

The Italian Francesco Bagnaia He beat his rival and current MotoGP world champion, the Frenchman Fabio Quartararo, leader of the day on Friday, by barely a thousandth of a second, in the third free practice session of the Algarve Grand Prix, and, consequently, in the combined.

The intensity of the wind became the protagonist in a session in which it took the MotoGP riders more than expected to get close to their best times on friday and one of the first to do so was the outgoing world champion, the Spanishl Joan Mir, the first to go below 1.40 ‘, with 1: 39.586, which improved by just under a tenth of a second his best mark on Friday and allowed him to win a place, from fourth to third.

Little by little, progress was made in the work of setting up the motorcycles to risk everything in the last outing on the track with soft compound, which led to the jump to the first place of the Italian “Pecco” Bagnaia, by just four thousandths of a second ahead of Frenchman Quartararo in his first attack, which countered the new world champion with a last fast lap in which he was a thousandth of a second behind his rival.

The third place went to Mir, which ended at 25 thousandths of a second and it is that among the top ten classified, those who earn the right to contest Q2 directly, there was barely more than four tenths of a second of separation and barely a second between the first, Bagnaia, and the last of the times table, his compatriot Andrea Dovizioso.

With Mir in third position, the Australian Jack Miller ranked fourth, ahead of the Spanish Honda Alex Marquez, who went from seventh place on Friday to fifth on Saturday, ahead of the Italian Franco Morbidelli, the Spanish Alex Rins and Pol Espargaro, the Italian Luca marini and spanish Jorge Martin.

Precisely Jorge Martín deserves special mention, because in this same scenario he suffered a sharp fall on the first visit a few months ago, so the Madrid native needed a good result to regain confidence in a track that inspired him very little confidence until Friday. .

Pilots like Takaaki nakagami, Johann zarco, the local idol, Miguel Oliveira or the spanish Iker Lecuona, Aleix Espargaró and Maverick Viñales.