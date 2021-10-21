10/21/2021 at 9:55 PM CEST

‘Pecco’ Bagnaia arrives at Misano with the pressure to win. He already did it on the first date in Italy but repeating the action will not be an easy task. If he wants to keep the championship alive and ensure that Quartararo does not proclaim himself the winner in the Emilia Romagna, he will have to try to be the leader, or at least stay ahead of the French. Bagnaia plays with an advantage as he races at home, on a circuit that he knows perfectly and with all his fans supporting him, and what is clear is that he will go out again for all.

Valentino Rossi’s pupil knows he can only “win to try to stay alive in the fight for the championship “ but he feels motivated and assures that “52 points are a lot but we are going to try, we have possibilities but this weekend will be different because the conditions will make it different and it seems that there is a forecast of rain on Friday and Saturday, and that will make it more complicated the set-up work, but we will bet everything on this race“.

Bagnaia does not have it easy, Quartararo has a long distance and has all the numbers to be proclaimed champion, but that of Ducati He knows that he has grown a lot in what he has been a MotoGP rider: “my ambition every year is to improve And if I look at the last two seasons in MotoGP, I had not fought for the title and had had difficulties, with falls and more problems, but this year the objective was to consolidate my growth and after the summer break we have taken a step forward, especially in the last races, so I am satisfied with the work of this year, “explains Bagnaia.

Refering to sanction to Turkish driver Deniz Öncü, ‘Pecco’ thinks that “It is the only way to change this situation we were in, was to impose this type of sanctions. Öncü was the first, but I consider that there are many more drivers who need this type of sanction and, without going any further, Alcoba had done some maneuver a couple of laps before, “explains Bagnaia, who assures that “Some Moto3 riders are very aggressive and you don’t have to be so aggressive to be up front“.

Regarding the new 2022 calendar, he sees in a positive way that there are more races comparing the championship with F1: “if you look at Formula 1, they have 23 races and the exclusivity is very high, that’s why I don’t think that increasing the number of appointments lower the exclusivity of the championship. ” Although he assures that the pace of MotoGP is very demanding and with the current calendar the breaks are not exaggerated and allow us to stay in better shape: “As we are, Rest time is not that long either and to compete with a MotoGP motorcycle you have to be in top shape, so more MotoGP races generate more stress., and that’s not good for us, “said the Ducati.