11/07/2021 at 15:14 CET

Adrià Leon

Victory of ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia, who gave no options to any of his rivals commanding from start to finish. The Italian, who only got opposition from Joan Mir at the beginning, escaped lap after lap until, a red flag -without consequences- caused by the fall of Oliveira and Lecuona, the race ended. The one from Ducati was accompanied on the podium Joan Mir and Jack Miller, who fought with Alex Marquez for the bronze to the end. Grand Prix dominated by the Borgo Panigale brand, which placed four red bullets among the top seven and added the titles of constructors and best independent, this one in charge of Johann zarco.

MotoGP on DAZN available live and on demand. Subscribe and start your month for free

He did not want to leave loose ends ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia, who went out of his way to try to avoid the neutralization of Joan Mir, who went after him. Behind, Jack Miller he was able to maintain third place and began to open lane with his pursuers; Álex Márquez, Jorge Martín and Fabio Quartararo, who was not able to overcome the Madrilenian.

Meanwhile, they went through the floor Danilo petrucci and Aleix Espargaró, this in turn 1, same point where it went long Iker Lecuona in one of the first turns. The fall of Aleix made Johann zarco, automatically, in independent champion in MotoGP for the second time.

Ahead, Bagnaia continued to take meters above Mir, while Miller began to suffer with Alex. The Honda, as a solo pursuer, approached the Australian until beating him with a house brand overtaking at the end of the straight. The fight allowed the arrival of Jorge Martín, who got rid of the world champion after a scare that almost wiped out the ‘Diablo’ Yamaha on the floor. In fact, Zarco took advantage of the mistake of his compatriot to place sixth and return to have four Ducati in the Top6 of the race.

Pol Espargaró, Rins and the local Oliveira completed the Top10, while Morbidelli It was losing steam until it became entangled with Valentino for getting into the point zone. Bad day for Yamaha, which once again leaned on its spearhead, Quartararo. The champion he was pigeonholed with the two Ducati Pramac and also Pol Espargaró, who took the Top5 train to fight with Zarco and Martín, but not with Fabio: the Frenchman lost his front wheel at Turn 5 to add the first zero of the entire season.

Bagnaia, in the lead, did not make any mistakes, extending his advantage to practically three seconds. Same script as Mir with the pursuers, who could not link up with the Mallorcan’s Suzuki, very solid in P2. Those who did fight to win bronze were Álex Márquez and Jack Miller, which were passed and reviewed before reaching the end of the race.

Nor would it end up being a good day for KTM, which saw how Miguel Oliveira and Iker Lecuona they went to the ground. The Valencian tried to overtake his brand partner on the inside, but lost control of his mount and took Miguel on. Race direction decided for safety show the red flag and finish the race with only two laps to go. Bad luck for Alex Marquez, who could not fight to the end for a P3 that Miller claimed for having passed in front in the last valid turn, just behind ‘Pecco’ and Mir.

Zarco, Pol Espargaró, Jorge Martín, Rins, Bastianini and Binder completed the Top10. Maverick and Morbidelli, who continue to suffer a lot in the race, ran out of points.