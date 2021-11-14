11/14/2021

On at 14:59 CET

Francesco Bagnaia took the last victory of the season in Moto GP by winning this Sunday the Valencian Community Grand Prix at the “Ricardo Tormo” circuit in Cheste (Valencia). Together with him, they completed the last podium of the season with a triplet for Ducati thanks to second place in Jorge Martin, the ‘roockie’ of the year, and the third position of Jack Miller. For his part, Valentino Rossi finished tenth in the last Grand Prix of his sporting career.

The Italian Francesco “Pecco” Bagnaia (Ducati Desmosedici GP21) signed his fourth victory of the season by winning the MotoGP Valencian Community Grand Prix, the day his compatriot and “teacher” said goodbye to the active competition, Valentino rossi (Yamaha YZR M 1).

Bagnaia he won with solvency in the “Ricardo Tormo” circuit, ahead of Jorge Martin, also with Ducati Desmosedici GP21, like the Australian Jack Miller, which was third.

Valentino rossi He finished his sporting career in tenth position and was met with the gesture of almost all his rivals, who waited for him at turn two to escort him to the tribune of his followers and from there hugging all of them one by one before returning to to the street of workshops.

The first surprise in the career of the farewell of Valentino rossi (Yamaha YZR M 1) arrived before even starting it because the Italian champion had stated on more than one occasion that he would like to meet the American Tom brady, American football star currently in the New England Patriots, or the Brazilian Ronaldo Nazario da Lima, a soccer player for PSV Eindhoven, Barcelona, ​​Inter Milan and Real Madrid, in Europe, who was the one who accepted the invitation of the Italian star to be on the day of his farewell from the competition and whom he greeted effusively in his workshop before from getting on the bike to go to the starting formation of his last MotoGP race.

Jorge Martin, author of the best practice time, did not fail at the start either, taking the Australian in his wake Jack Miller (Ducati Desmosedici GP21) and Spanish Joan Mir and his Suzuki GSX RR, which was the fastest in Sunday morning’s free practice, with Francesco “Pecco” Bagnaia (Ducati Desmosedici GP21) fourth and Valentino Rossi in ninth position.

Mir endured a single lap after Miller, which he beat in the second round to try to quickly hunt down a Jorge Martin -complained during the previous night of a process of gastroenteritis that barely let him sleep a couple of hours- that he knew could not let him take distance, and behind Bagnaia and Miller the other Suzuki rider arrived, Alex Rins, also wanting to stand out in the last race of the season, although the speed of the Ducati was not going to make it easy for him.

Rins chained a couple of overtaking, first to Miller and then to his own teammate, Joan Mir, to try to catch up with the duo that led the race on the fourth lap Martin and Bagnaia, while Valentino rossi he lost a place in favor of the French Johann zarco (Ducati Desmosedici GP21) and the world champion in title, the French Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha YZR M 1), in sixth position, ahead of the Spanish Aleix Espargaró (Aprilia RS-GP) and that moments later he overtook Jack Miller.

At the head of the race, a quartet was formed with George Martin, Pecco Bagnaia, Alex Rins and Joan Mir The one who, without work, was getting closer to the world champion in title, Fabio Quartararo, which “pulled” the rest of the group members, Jack Miller, Aleix Espargaro, the South African Brad binder (KTM RC 16), Johann zarco and Valentino rossi.

The strong rhythm of the race head made Alex Rins made a mistake on the eleventh lap, when he entered turn six too strained and completely lost his grip on the front end of his motorcycle, which left him unprecedented in the Valencian Community and thus made all his pursuers gain a position , included Valentino rossi, already ninth, although the position did not last long as he was overtaken by his compatriot Enea Bastianini (Ducati Desmosedici GP20).

After an initial slump of Jack Miller, the Australian began to regain ground to hook up with the leading group on the fourteenth lap, while Fabio Quartararo he threw in the towel and settled for the fifth position he was in at the time.

One lap later and at the entrance to the finish line, Bagnaia again surpassed George Martin to lead the race and try to set a pace – a fast lap on the next lap (1: 31.042) – that would allow him to add his fourth victory of the season.

Joan Mir tried to withstand the pull of the Ducati riders, but on the nineteenth lap he was outmatched by Jack Miller way to a hundred percent podium for representatives of Borgo panigale, with him in fourth place, ahead of the French Fabio Quartararo and Johann Zarco.

Aleix Espargaró finished in ninth position, with Alex Marquez (Honda RC 213 V), thirteenth, in front of Iker Lecuona (KTM RC 16) and Maverick Viñales (Aprilia RS-GP).