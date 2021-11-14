11/14/2021 at 17:19 CET

It could not be otherwise. The last race of Valentino Rossi, the number 432 of his triumphant and brilliant life, the one in which it closes 26 seasons in the Motorcycle World Championship, with 115 victories and 9 world titles, with 76,226 fans, on the Cheste (Valencia) track and millions of viewers paying homage to him, could not end otherwise, with the victory of his compatriot ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia (Ducati), whom he has designated as his heir, and with the ‘Doctor ‘in a more than worthy 10th position.

“Had to win, had to win, could not fail, It was the day to thank ‘Vale’ for everything he has done for us, for motorcycling, for our image, for our competitiveness, for our birth as pilots and for their school & rdquor ;, commented Bagnaia, before taking the podium. “That is why I have come out, more than ever, thinking that I should give everything for myself, for ‘Vale’, for the team and for the brand, to which we have given all possible triumphs & mldr; now I must fight, next year, for winning the drivers’ title & rdquor ;.

The Motorcycle World Championship, the sport of two wheels, today dismissed one of its great myths and, of course, to its greatest icon in the last three decades. With the entire circuit thanking him, with thousands of followers wearing T-shirts with the inscription of “bye, bye, Vale & rdquor; and curly yellow manes, who, starting tomorrow, will start a new life as a father (or almost, as it will be next February), car driver, teacher and manager of the VR46 MotoGP team, his next challenge, follow giving birth to champions in the present and future.

Here, in Cheste, there have been four days of farewell, tears and tributes. Here are Ronaldo, his friend, in the absence of the North American quarterback Tom Brady “I would have loved if he had come & rdquor ;, Casey Stoner, Dani Pedrosa and a lot of drivers who have paid him honors on a track presided over by a large mural and huge portrait with the legend ‘grazie Vale & rdquor ;.

The day Valentino Rossi leaves, the day two huge ones like Pedro Acosta and Raúl Fernández are born, the day that Jorge Martín, who was commanding for a lot of laps in today’s race, becomes the ‘rookie’ of the year (like his two compatriots in Moto3 and Moto2), was the day chosen by Ducati to achieve its first treble of MotoGP history on the podium with Bagnaia, Jorge Martin and Jack Miller. And it was also, yes, the first GP in which no rider of the very champion Repsol Honda raced, due to injuries to Marc Márquez, Pol Espargaró and Stefan Bradl.

Rossi, who received the tribute and an authentic mass bath of public, pilots, organizers, commissioners, teams and sponsors, with great Valencian fireworks, has insisted today that his greatest achievement and pride “it has been getting millions of sports fans to come to see our races and, logically, getting hooked on them, because we are, by far, the most exciting sport that exists & rdquor ;.

‘Vale’ is gone, but his work remains, which is not only all this wonderful environment and this stellar sport but his heirs, his students and friends, as well as the devotion of millions of fans, who are part of his tribe. Needless to say Rossi entered the ‘pit lane’ through a corridor with the more than a thousand inhabitants of the ‘paddock’ who gave him a massive hug and goodbye from the entire fans, while almost 100,000 people sang the “Okay, Okay, Okay! & rdquor ;, which has flooded the circuits for 26 years.

Yesterday was, indeed, a wonderful day for the family of the two wheels. Not only because Cheste (Valencia), a circuit and school known to all as ‘the cradle of champions’, was able to live a day away from the ‘covid-19 era’ with 76,226 fans, even though we are still in the midst of a pandemic, but because everyone could thank Rossi for what he has provided to this sport.

Hence, Bagnaia said, before going up to the podium, that, having been designated as heir (another thing is that he is able to win the title, next season), I had to win, I had to win, I couldn’t help but win. Hence, once the party closed, the French Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha), a true and legitimate champion, said when the photo was taken with ‘Vale’ that “I have learned so much, so much, so much from him, that, for sure, that in the next few years I will realize that I have things of his that now I do not know I have & rdquor ;.