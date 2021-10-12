In a press release that was published on October 8 by Business Wire it was stated that Bakkt, the cryptocurrency exchange platform, will start a relationship with Google, in which the users of the platform greatly benefit. Since, as mentioned in the publication, a tab will be created that allows Bakkt customers to use their debit cards to make payments through Google Pay with their cryptocurrencies.

Bakkt and Google Team Up to Improve Payment Processing

The press release highlights that Bakkt plans to make future changes, and one of the most important is that they have now teamed up with Google to improve their payment system. The objective is that the users and clients of the platform can send cryptos and pay with cryptos through Google Pay. In order for the process to run properly, they pointed out that there will be a conversion in the operation, which will transform the cryptocurrencies into fiat money.

At the moment only those who have Bakkt debit cards will be able to take advantage of this benefit.

This partnership is a testament to Bakkt’s strong position in the digital asset market, to empower consumers to enjoy their digital assets in a reliable, secure and real-time manner. Gavin Michael, CEO of Bakkt.

The market keeps evolving, and it is essential that solutions continue to be developed to meet the demands of each individual. For this reason, Bakkt took the initiative to realize this association. In this way, you can pay for services or goods in multiple commercial premises, online stores or another type of business that accepts Google Pay. It is undoubtedly a necessary expansion that had to be carried out.

They plan to use Google Cloud to develop multiple more functions

Bakkt also stated in the statement that they will implement Google Cloud as a tool to develop multiple more functions as the days go by. They pointed out that in principle it seeks to improve its analysis system by making use of artificial intelligence, machine learning and geolocation.

And the purpose of this improvement will be to grant Bakkt users a series of loyal and secure redemption options. Exactly they pointed out:

Additionally, partnering with Google Cloud will allow us to continue building the best-in-class innovative platform that can undoubtedly scale to meet the needs of millions of users. Gavin Michael, CEO of Bakkt.

On the other hand, following Bakkt’s announcement, the president of Google Cloud USA mentioned that they are proud to be able to collaborate with Bakkt to improve the payment processing system and scale the availability of innovative solutions.

