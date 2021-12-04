12/04/2021 at 21:00 CET

Celta and Valencia will seek this Sunday to end their doubts in Balaídos, in a match in which the Santi Mina-Maxi Gómez duel will once again focus attention, with the Galician striker living his best moment since his return to Vigo and the Uruguayan far from the performance that took him to Mestalla in 2019.

That summer, Valencia got ahead of West Ham, who was willing to pay his termination clause, and managed to sign the Uruguayan international, who had scored 31 goals in 71 games with the light blue jersey.

The operation left 15 million euros in Celta’s coffers, the transfer of central Jorge Sáenz and the return of Santi Mina to Balaídos, four years after the Vigo player paid the 10 million euros of his clause to call in the city of the Turia.

Now, two and a half years later, the arrival to the celestial bench of Argentine Eduardo “Chacho & rdquor; Coudet has triggered the price of Santi Mina, indisputable in the line of attack.

The Vigo striker has 17 goals and 7 assists in 2021, while Maxi Gómez only accumulates 4 goals and 3 passes this year.

Both of them They will be headlines again this Sunday after Coudet and Bordalás made rotations in the Cup. Celta are pursuing a triumph that resists them in Balaídos, where they only beat Granada; Valencia end their streak of three straight draws and get their second away win of the season – the previous one was at El Sadar in September.

For its part, Valencia, beyond the expected victory it achieved this Wednesday in the Copa del Rey against the humble Utrillas, faces this match with opposite sensations.

On the one hand, he has been undefeated for four days and has faced rivals with the potential of Villarreal, Atlético de Madrid or Real Sociedad, but on the other he has only won one match of the last eleven he has played and of those 33 points at stake. he has only been able to add nine.

However, despite the disappointment of not beating Rayo Vallecano on the last day, the team has taken a step forward in terms of defensive strength in recent weeks.

The absences of Dimitri Foulquier and Mouctar Diakhaby due to suspension, together with that of Thierry Correia and Gabriel Paulista Due to injury, they leave the team without their starting and substitute defensive right flank, which will force coach José Bordalás to remodel his eleven that will be more or less intense depending on the option he chooses.

On the right side, the option of giving ownership to Cristiano Piccini, who has suffered an ordeal of more than two years of injuries, seems unlikely, so the Danish Daniel Wass, who has already occupied it many times, could enter that position . His square in the center of the field could be for Yunus Musah if he is looking for verticality or for Koba Leïn if he is committed to creation.

As a right-handed center-back, the coach could bet on returning to that position to Hugo Guillamón, who this season has only used as a defensive midfielder or to give continuity to the youth squad César Tárrega, who started in the Cup match. In the first case, his place in the center line would be occupied by Uros Racic and Carlos Soler would move to the center from the band.

All these changes will also depend on whether he maintains, as it seems he will do the 1-4-5-1 of the last weeks or returns to the 1-4-4-2 with which he started the season but with the one that cost him more be defensively safe.

Probable lineups

Celtic: Hard; Hugo Mallo, Aidoo, Araujo, Javi Galán; Beltran; Brais Méndez, Denis Suárez, Nolito; Aspas and Santi Mina.

Valencia: Cillessen; Wass, Hugo Guillamón, Alderete, Gayà; Musah, Carlos Soler, Racic, Hélder Costa; Hugo Duro and Guedes.

Referee: From Burgos Bengoetxea (Basque Committee).

Stadium: Balaídos.

Hour: 21:00