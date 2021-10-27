10/27/2021 at 9:00 PM CEST

.

Aware of his offensive potential, but also of the fragility of his defense, the Atlético de Madrid face in the City of Valencia (9:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. GMT) a test of balance before a I raised that he has not yet won and that he is looking to straighten his course after receiving a 5-3 in Seville.

Luis Suarez, Joao Feliz and Antoine Griezmann. His mere presence in the eleven is already scary, and they could be in the game again this Thursday. But such a display of attacking might is not enough if the Athletic does not plug their defensive holes, which have led him to concede five goals in two games (2-2 against Real Sociedad and 2-3 with Liverpool), eight in the last six games.

Balance is the key word in the rojiblanco context. Up to six times he alluded to him Diego Pablo Simeone in his assessment of the tie against the Real society and four others this Wednesday, in the analysis of the day before.

“We will have to find the way so that the team can be balanced, which is the most difficult thing in football”The Argentine coach considered at a press conference, in which he denied that he had lost defensive capacity compared to last season. “So we were finding the best alternatives to balance the potential that the team has offensively,” he added.

Mandatory changes and return to the three-station system

In pursuit of it, Atlético will return to the three-center defense scheme, with the Uruguayan Jose Maria Gimenez -the eleven to start two games later, his discomforts overcome-, the Brazilian Philip Monteiro and Mario Handsome in those three positions. The sides would be, in principle, for the English Kieran Trippier and the belgian Yannick Carrasco, which returns to the detriment of the Brazilian Renan I gave it.

The other novelty would be in the center of the field, where they are low Marcos Llorente placeholder image, and the French Thomas lemar and Geoffrey Kondogbia. I would start from the beginning, next to the captain Jorge ‘Koke’ Resurrection, the Mexican Hector Herrera instead of the Argentine Rodrigo de Paul, although Simeone slipped that the three of them could play together.

They will not, because there are not enough positions if Suárez-Joao-Griezmann attacking trio repeats from the beginning, as Atlético rehearsed during the week. There is a trident for a while, he anticipated the ‘Cholo‘. “When we play with them, which will surely be in many games, we will compensate the team accordingly,” he explained.

This dichotomy between the gunpowder of Atlético’s forwards (Luis Suárez has 7 goals, Griezmann and Argentine Ángel Correa, three heads one, Joao without goals but has two assists) and its fragility behind marks a duel that, based exclusively on the classification, would be very uneven, since the local team arrives after being thrashed in Seville (5-3) and still without knowing the victory.

Waiting for the effect Javi Pereira

The I raised He has been living in the relegation zone for weeks and not even a victory guarantees him to get out of those positions. In three games on the bench, Javi Pereira he has reaped a draw and a defeat and has not yet touched the necessary key to change the bad dynamics of the Valencian team.

In addition, the players Sergio Postigo, Roger Marti and german Shkodran mustafi are injured and other players like Gonzalo melero or Carlos Clerc they walk with discomfort. The Badajoz coach will offer the call after the afternoon training that the team will carry out in the Buñol sports city.

Without Mustafi, the Galician Rober Pier is the main candidate to accompany the Portuguese Ruben Vezo on the axis of the rear, while Enric Franquesa I would enter the left side if Clerc does not recover in time to face the Atlético de Madrid.

The presence of the Macedonian Enis Bardhi in the starting eleven would be one of the great novelties, since last Sunday in Seville he played his first minutes after a month and a half injured. José CampañaHowever, he is still very fair to this match, despite the fact that he has already started to work with the rest of his teammates.

Pereira could strengthen the core with the inclusion of French Michaël Malsa in the center of the field, Roberto Soldado and Jose Luis Morales, who scored two goals for Sánchez-Pizjuán, will carry Levante’s offensive weight for another week.

Probable lineups

I raised: Aitor, Miramón, Vezo, Rober, Franquesa or Clerc, De Frutos, Bardhi, Malsa, Radoja, Morales and Soldado.

Athletic: Oblak; Trippier, Giménez, Felipe, Hermoso, Carrasco; Herrera, Koke; Griezmann, Suárez and Joao.