11/29/2021

On at 21:54 CET

It was something sung, but not for that reason it has been less exciting to see Alexia Putellas lift the Ballon d’Or, her first and the first also won by a Spanish footballer in the history of the tournament. Mollet’s player, since she was 18 years old at FC Barcelona, ​​has been a determining factor in the growth of the club’s women’s section, which she has helped to become the great benchmark worldwide.

At the moment of receiving the trophy, invaded by emotion, she addressed the audience. The best soccer player on the planet had just been chosen. “I am a bit excited to be honest, it is a very special moment. It is very special to have my colleagues here, with whom we have lived so long. Living in this moment makes me very happy. I want to start with the thanks to all the colleagues with whom I have met throughout my career and, above all, to the current ones “.

“It is an individual award, but it is a collective success. To the coaches who have believed in me, to the fans, to the club, that destiny has wanted today to be their 122nd anniversary. Many congratulations, culers, it is a pleasure to be here representing the club. To my sister, my mother, those who are at home, friends, I love you very much & rdquor ;, added the Vallesana. “I want to dedicate this moment to someone who has been, is and will be very special to me. For whom I do everything. I hope you are very proud of your daughter “.

A PRIVILEGE

“I have many feelings right now. I am privileged to be able to represent so many people here. It will not be the last Ballon d’Or for a Barça player. This has just begun & rdquor ;, the molletense has already commented in a mixed zone. “Without a doubt this will be a before and after. It is clear that the results are there. There is no excuse for everyone to have the right to dream of being a professional footballer and to do so with decent conditions & rdquor ;, he has qualified.

“I would tell them to believe in them. To fight, to trust and to work. I think that everyone has a responsibility to do everything possible so that all girls and boys have the opportunity to be footballers, wherever they come from and are. man or woman & rdquor ;, has been his final message.