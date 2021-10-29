10/29/2021 at 7:08 PM CEST

Joel xaubet

Chelsea midfielder, Jorginho is one of the nominees for Golden Ball, the Italian was champion of the Champions and Eurocup, which allowed him to be awarded with the UEFA Player of the Year award. In a statement for ESPN, Jorginho has revealed that he would vote for De Bruyne to win the Ballon d’Or.

De Bruyne, is the one chosen by Jorginho

The Italian footballer joked about who should get his vote: “If I don’t vote for me, who will vote for me? I want to have at least one vote. It’s a joke, I think I’d vote for Kevin De Bruyne For the beautiful football that he has shown these years, it is very nice to see him play. He has above-average intelligence. “

Jorginho has also spoken about his arrival at Chelsea and his adaptation to a style of play as physical as that of English football: “I have adapted my game to the Premier League. I have learned from intensity and physique. I adapted my style to it, because I don’t have enough physical qualities. “The Italian has also discussed his origins as a footballer:” I started with idols like Ronaldinho and Kaká, but a coach put me in the center of the field and I started to learn from Pirlo and Xavi “.

Key piece for Chelsea de Tuchel

The blue midfielder is one of those players who are an extension of the coach on the field. It came from the hand of Sarri and became an indispensable piece for the Italian coach, after his departure, Jorginho had a difficult time with Lampard, until Tuchel’s arrival has given him back the leading role in Chelsea’s core, where the Italian is untouchable.