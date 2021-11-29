11/29/2021

Leo Messi won his seventh Ballon d’Or today. Something unrepeatable. Within the reach of only a chosen one. La Pulga landed with Cristiano Ronaldo (5 trophies) and in the meantime had time to remember his friend Diego Armando Maradona in the tribute that was made to Pelusa at the gala.

“When I found out about his death, I was at my house. Before the news starts to come out, my father writes to me and asks me ‘did you see Diego?’ I didn’t know what he was talking about and he told me that he had passed away. I knew he was not well but not to get to the point that he ended up dying so it was terrible news “, confessed Messi in the video some of Maradona’s best plays and images of the massive wake held in Argentina.

“I met Diego when I went to his program, La Noche del Diez, he came before starting, he greeted me and we talked for a little while. It was a spectacular moment. For me Diego, as for all Argentines, was the best,” he admitted Leo. “I had the opportunity to live with him, to have him as a coach in a very good stage of his life. He really enjoyed the games, the training sessions and the World Cup we had. It was a very good stage for him and for us too”, he concluded.

Are Messi and Maradona family?

Despite the fact that many people have asked him after Messi’s heartfelt words, Leo and Maradona do not have any kind of family relationship. Of course, both were very close on a personal level.